Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India --- Business Wire India

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading AACSB-accredited business school in India, celebrated its 38th Convocation, marking a significant milestone in the academic journeys of 797 graduates across its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Insurance Business Management), PGDM (Retail Management), and PGDM (Online) programmes. In addition, 12 scholars graduated from the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM), reflecting the institute’s commitment to advancing management research and academic excellence.

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The event was graced by Mr. Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony also welcomed other distinguished leaders from Escorts Kubota Limited and Kubota Corporation, Japan, including Mr. Akira Kato, Deputy Managing Director, Escorts Kubota Limited; Mr. Bharat Madan, Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Escorts Kubota Limited; and Mr. Todd Stucke, General Manager, Agri Solutions Headquarters, Kubota Corporation, and President, Kubota North America Corporation. Their presence brought an international industry perspective to the occasion, bringing together academic leadership, corporate expertise, faculty members, graduating students, and distinguished guests to celebrate academic accomplishments and the transition of graduates into the professional world.

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During the convocation address, Mr. Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited, said, “Every generation inherits a legacy, but it is the courage to create something of its own that gives that legacy a future. My grandfathers showed me that nation-building takes many forms, from empowering farmers through technology to inspiring millions through cinema, but the purpose remains the same: to make a difference in people’s lives. To the graduating class of 2026, I say: do not measure your career only by the positions you hold or the success you achieve. Ask yourself what you have changed, whom you have helped and what you have contributed to the country.

In a world being reshaped by AI and constant change, keep your curiosity alive, your ego in check and your values intact. Your journey is your opportunity to serve, to build and to leave India stronger than you found it.”

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BIMTECH has also been re-awarded the Graded Autonomy (Category-I) status by AICTE, reaffirming its standing as one of the few institutes to have received this recognition repeatedly. This distinction reflects the institute’s continued commitment to academic quality, institutional excellence, and educational advancement.

The ceremony recognised outstanding academic achievements across the institute’s on-campus and online programmes. The Gold Medals were awarded to Palash Gupta, Sriram Sankar, Sanchit Rana, and Vidhula Rani P, while the Silver Medals went to Priyesh Jain, Shruti Saxena, Simran Jain, and Namita Jain across the four PGDM programmes.

The institute also honoured Palash Gupta with the Dr. C. B. Gupta Memorial Medal, Ishita Mehra with the Smt. Yashoda Jaju Memorial Medal, and Radhika Matta and Shruti Saxena with the Smt. Madhuri J. Sheth Award for academic excellence.

Under the Centre for Online Studies (COOLS), the Gold Medals were awarded to Egan Ganesh, Alice Galopin, and Shruti Sethi from Batches C6, C7, and C8, respectively, while Sriganesh G, Debjit Mandal, and Anuj Thakur received Silver Medals.

These achievements reflect the students’ dedication, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence. The convocation also recognised Dr. Sachin Tyagi, a Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) scholar from the 2021–25 batch, who received the prestigious Jagdish N. Sheth Best Thesis Award.

At the 38th Convocation, BIMTECH recognised the achievements of its alumni through distinguished honours. Mr. Ravi Chopra, Group CHRO at Aditya Infotech Ltd. (CP Plus), received the Distinguished Alumni Award. The Young Alumni Awards were presented to Mr. Dibyanshu Tripathi, CEO and Co-Founder of Hexalog; Mr. Raghav Jain, Co-Founder and Principal Officer at BimaBro (Rajesh Chetan Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.); Mr. Gokulnath Subramanian, Chief Business Officer at William Penn (P) Ltd.; and Mr. Nipun Puri, Leader – Strategic Sourcing and Category Management at Nissan Digital India LLP.

Addressing the graduating class of 2026, Mr. Sakate Khaitan, Senior Partner at Khaitan Legal Associates, London, and Member of the Board of Governors at BIMTECH, said, “At BIMTECH, we believe that the true purpose of education extends beyond professional success to nurturing individuals who lead with integrity, empathy and a sense of responsibility towards society. As the business landscape evolves with rapid technological advancements, including AI, it is imperative that future leaders combine innovation and industry-relevant skills with sound judgment, ethical values and a human-centric approach. Our endeavour is to prepare graduates who not only shape the future of business but also contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building.”

Presenting BIMTECH’s annual report for 2025–26, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, highlighted the institution’s enduring legacy and its continued evolution as a centre for industry-relevant, future-focused management education, stating, “For nearly four decades, BIMTECH’s journey has been guided by a founding belief that management education must combine professional excellence with a deep sense of responsibility towards society. This legacy is not defined by our years alone, but by the leaders we nurture, the knowledge we create and the impact we deliver. The past academic year reflects this commitment, from our students’ achievements at national and international competitions and our faculty’s research contributions to stronger industry partnerships, global learning opportunities and the launch of our AI Centre of Excellence.”

A key highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of the honorary title of Professor of Practice on Mr. Nikhil Nanda, recognising the value of industry experience and leadership in strengthening the connection between management education and professional practice.

Inspired by its founders, Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH is amongst the Ivy League of top globally recognised B-Schools that excel in management education. The institute is supported by a robust alumni network of over 8,500 individuals placed globally.

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L-R: Prof. T.V Raman; Dr. Prabina Rajib; Mr. Nikhil Nanda; Mr. Sakate Khaitan; Dr. Pankaj Priya

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