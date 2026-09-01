Binance Adds U.S. Stock Options to its Multi-Asset Platform

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Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 1: Binance today announced it will begin offering options on 1,000+ selected U.S. stocks and ETFs through Nest Trading Limited, its Abu Dhabi Global Market-regulated broker-dealer. Nest Trading Limited acts as introducing broker, routing orders to Alpaca Securities LLC (dba Alpaca Clearing), a U.S.-registered self-clearing broker-dealer, for execution, clearing, settlement, and custody. Building on its U.S. equities offering, Binance expands access to options on selected U.S. stocks and ETFs.

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The launch builds on Binance's existing U.S. equities offering, which includes 7,000+ stocks and ETFs through Nest Trading Limited's partnership with Alpaca, and complements equity-linked perpetual futures listed on Binance's Recognized Investment Exchange. In addition to its crypto offerings, users can access stocks, ETFs, bStocks (tokenized securities), equity-linked perpetuals, and now stock options from a single Binance account.

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Binance does not offer these products to U.S. users. Through its global, regulated broker structure and partnership with Alpaca, it is expanding access to U.S.-listed equities and related products for eligible users outside the country, helping broaden participation in the world's largest equity market. Binance data showed users in emerging markets accounted for more than 80% of direct stock trading volume during the first week of launch.

Demand for traditional financial ("TradFi") products on Binance has grown significantly. TradFi perpetual futures volume on Binance reached approximately $433.4 billion in August 2026, roughly 15x January's $29.5 billion. Equity-linked perpetuals accounted for approximately 79% of Binance's TradFi perpetuals activity in August, with equity-linked perpetual volume reaching approximately $342.9 billion, representing over 800x growth from January's $410.9 million and underscoring the growing role of equity exposure within the platform's derivatives offerings.

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"Stock options are an important next step in Binance's evolution into a fuller multi-asset platform," commented Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance. "By adding options on selected U.S. stocks and ETFs, we are expanding the tools available to users who want to participate in equity markets, manage exposure, and access strategies that have historically been offered through traditional brokers -- all from one Binance account."

Key highlights:

* Expanded multi-asset experience: Stock options complement Binance's existing crypto and TradFi offerings, giving eligible users access to a broader range of products through a single Binance account. Fees are primarily paid in USDC, with support for BNB, USDT, USD1, and $U, subject to availability.

* Physically-settled U.S. stock options: Upon exercise, users receive or deliver the underlying shares of supported U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, held in custody by Alpaca on behalf of Binance users. Exercise requests can be submitted up to 30 minutes before the expiry.

* More tools for market access and risk management: Eligible users can use options to express market views, hedge positions, and manage exposure. Retail users eligible for options trading will be able to buy calls and puts, where maximum potential loss is limited to the premium paid.

* Regulated framework: Stock options will be operated through Binance's ADGM-regulated broker-dealer, with orders executed, cleared, and custodied by Alpaca Clearing, a US-registered self-clearing broker-dealer and FINRA member.

Additional stock options listings are expected over time. For most U.S. stock options, regular trading hours run from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM ET. Certain ETF and ETN options are subject to late-close exceptions and may continue trading until 4:15 PM ET.

Binance will maintain applicable onboarding, compliance controls, education, and risk disclosures consistent with its ADGM-regulated operations.

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply.

Nest Trading Limited ("NTL") acts as your introducing broker and routes your orders for Securities and Stock Options to its clearing broker partner, Alpaca Securities LLC (dba Alpaca Clearing), for execution, clearing, settlement and custody. Alpaca Clearing does not clear or settle futures transactions. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options. NTL does not handle or custody your Securities.

Stock Options are contracts that give you the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the underlying Securities at a specified price on or before a specified expiration date. You pay a Premium to acquire this right. Stock Options do not represent ownership of the underlying Securities. Stock Options can be exercised at any time before the cut-off time on the relevant expiration date. You are solely responsible for monitoring your open Stock Option positions and determining whether to exercise them. To exercise a Stock Option, you must submit an exercise instruction through the Binance Platform. If you do not submit an exercise instruction before the cut-off, your Stock Option will be subject to auto-liquidation, meaning that your position will be sold on a best-efforts basis before the close of trading. Your Stock Option may expire without value and you may lose the entire Premium paid. Even if your Stock Option is in-the-money at expiration, it will not be automatically exercised unless you have submitted an exercise instruction.

Stock Options are subject to high market and liquidity risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. Stock Options are only available for trading during regular market hours. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and to the extent permitted by applicable law, neither NTL nor its affiliates shall be liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. Before trading, you should make an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the risks and potential benefits. You should not trade Stock Options unless you understand the nature of the product, including how options are exercised, the risks of auto-liquidation and the consequences of failing to act before the relevant cut-off time. Consult your own advisers, where appropriate. This information should not be construed as financial or investment advice. NTL may receive payment for order flow remuneration for directing your orders. To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit our Responsible Trading page . For more information, see our Terms of Use , Stock Options Trading Product Terms , Securities Trading Product Terms and Risk Warning .

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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