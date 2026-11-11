Binance Blockchain Week Bangkok 2026 Unveils First Wave of Speakers, Spotlighting the Convergence of Traditional Finance and Digital Assets

PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11: Binance, the leading global financial platform powered by blockchain, today announced the first wave of speaker line-up for the Binance Blockchain Week (BBW) Bangkok 2026. The flagship event returns to Asia on November 28-29, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, marking a strategic homecoming as traditional finance and digital assets converge across the region's rapidly expanding markets.

Under this year's theme, Evolve, the program reflects an inflection point in digital finance: traditional and digital markets are converging on shared infrastructure, AI is reshaping how people access information and manage capital, and governments, institutions and builders are increasingly collaborating on the clear, trusted frameworks for sustainable industry growth. Payments, tokenized stocks, real-world assets, and digital assets are merging into one connected system, while the barriers to entry for people around the world continue to fall.

The event will bring leading pan-regional policymakers together, including Gizzat Baitursynov, Vice Minister, Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Shaun Tan, Head of Crypto and Fintech Growth, Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), Bhutan. Their presence reflects a defining shift, as regulators and builders increasingly work side by side to set clear guardrails.

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Speaking on today's announcement, Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, said, "Regulatory innovation is no longer confined to traditional financial centers. Increasingly, emerging jurisdictions are shaping the future of digital finance. The regulatory frameworks and financial infrastructure countries build today will determine where capital flows, where companies choose to grow, and which markets lead tomorrow. We're grateful to convene this critical dialogue in Bangkok."

The program brings together recognized leaders across finance, technology, and digital assets, including Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom, who invented the perpetual swap, now one of the most widely traded products in crypto; Sushant Singh, APAC Expansion, Tether; Matthew Roszak, Chairman, Bloq; and CZ (Changpeng Zhao), founder, Giggle Academy and Binance.

As traditional finance and digital assets converge, the lineup follows the money on-chain. Leaders from global financial institutions, payments networks, and technology companies will join them, including Dan Maley, APAC Head of Digital Assets, BlackRock; Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets Ecosystem Development, Franklin Templeton; Kelly Sohn, Head of Digital Asset, Mirae Asset Securities (HK) Limited; Min Linn, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development, Ondo Finance; Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies, Asia Pacific, Visa; Athena Y, CEO, United Stables; Yuki Jinguji, Head of Financial Business Development, PayPay Corporation; Thomas Chen, Chief Business Officer, BNB Chain; Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO, Alpaca; and Ella Zhang, Managing Partner & Head of YZi Labs.

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The program will also feature leading voices in crypto media, research, and on-chain data, including Nic Puckrin, Founder, Coin Bureau; Joshua de Vos, Research lead, CoinDesk; Alex Svanevik, CEO, Nansen; Anastasia Melachrinos, Head of Research, Kaiko; and Roosa Kivisto, Head of Business Development, DeFiLlama.

"As traditional finance and digital assets converge, our focus remains constant: improving access, strengthening user protections, and delivering seamless experiences," said Yi He, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Binance. "Under this year's theme, Evolve, Binance Blockchain Week convenes the architects of this transformation."

The stage will also feature key leaders from Binance: Richard Teng, Co-CEO; Yi He, Co-CEO and Co-Founder; Eowyn Chen, Chief Marketing Officer; SB Seker, Head of APAC; Catherine Chen, Head of VIP and Institutional; Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading; Thomas Gregory, VP of Payments and Fiat; Jeff Li, VP of Product; Antonio Alvarez Lorenzo, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer; and Nirun Fuwattananukul, CEO of Binance TH by Gulf Binance. More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

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The Road to Binance Blockchain Week on Binance Live

The conversation starts before Bangkok with a special pre-event Binance Live session on November 17 at 11:00 UTC on Binance Square, featuring exclusive guests and a $5,000 red packet giveaway. It's an early look at the themes shaping this year's event and a chance to be part of the build-up from anywhere.

What to expect at BBW

After electrifying editions in Singapore, Istanbul, Paris, and Dubai, Binance group's flagship event returns to Asia at a pivotal moment: as traditional finance and crypto rails increasingly merge, Bangkok emerges as ground zero for the infrastructure connecting the two. Over two days, thousands of builders, institutional investors, fintech leaders, and policymakers will gather to define what comes next for digital assets.

Binance Blockchain Week is the brand's flagship gathering, representing the pinnacle of its 1,500 global events, where the brightest minds in blockchain come together to shape the future of digital finance. From high-level government dialogues to grassroots community engagement, the event bridges all corners of the ecosystem. Binance Blockchain Week 2026 welcomes Celo (CELO) as the Title Sponsor, and Kite (KITE) and Plasma (XPL) as Platinum Sponsors.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale

To register for your spot for Binance Blockchain Week Bangkok early-bird tickets are currently available for $29 from the Binance Blockchain Week website.

About Binance: Binance is a global financial platform for the next generation of finance, combining blockchain and AI to make financial services faster, cheaper, and more accessible. More than 330 million users across 100+ countries use Binance to move between digital assets and traditional financial markets on a single platform, with global access, deep liquidity, and lower costs. Beyond its core markets, its ecosystem spans education, research, institutional solutions, social impact, and Web3. Built on security, risk management, and compliance, Binance is working to increase the freedom of money for people around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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