Binance bStocks Reaches $500 Million in AUM as a New Generation of Investors Turns to Tokenized Stocks

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Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 29: Binance today announced that bStocks, its tokenized securities offering, has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM), seven weeks after launch. Since going live on June 11, 2026, the product has expanded from five tickers to more than 46 listings, providing eligible users with 24/7 access to tokenized securities and free, instant conversion between a bStock and its underlying stock.

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The milestone reflects growing demand for tokenized market access as more users explore traditional financial markets through Binance. Early platform data indicates that bStocks is attracting a predominantly crypto-native audience, with many users using tokenized securities as their first exposure to traditional finance.

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According to Binance data, 41.5% of bStocks users began their traditional finance investment journey through tokenized securities on Binance, while Gen Z accounts for 44% of bStocks trading activity, making it the largest participating age group.

The product also continues to see strong engagement outside traditional U.S. market hours. After U.S. markets close, bStocks account for 58% of equity-linked trading volume on Binance, demonstrating demand for around-the-clock market access. During the most recent weekend alone, bStocks recorded $2 billion in trading volume.

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As part of Binance's integrated investment ecosystem, bStocks are available alongside spot, equities and perpetual futures. Today, 58.5% of bStocks holders also trade perpetual futures, direct equities, or all three, enabling users to manage multiple investment strategies within a single platform. Eligible users can also convert between a bStock and its corresponding underlying stock instantly and free of charge in either direction.

"Tokenized stocks are opening the door to a new generation of investors and with bStocks accounting for 58% of equity-linked volume on Binance outside U.S. market hours, it is clear that users increasingly expect access on their own terms," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange & Trading at Binance. "We're seeing more users explore traditional finance through an experience that is borderless, always available, and integrated with the digital assets they already hold. As user demands evolve, we will continue expanding bStocks to make global investment opportunities more accessible and intuitive."

Since launch, Binance has expanded the number of available bStocks from five to more than 46 listings, adding companies across technology, semiconductors, financial services, clean energy, and exchange-traded funds. Recent additions include Apple, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, PayPal, Dell Technologies, and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF.

Users can learn more about bStocks and view the full list of available tokenized stocks on Binance.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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