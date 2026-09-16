Binance Capital Connect Expands to Individual VIP 3+ Users as Investors Seek Multi-Strategy, Cross-Asset Allocation

PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 16: Binance today announced the expansion of Capital Connect, its marketplace for discovering and allocating to professional trading strategies, to eligible KYC-verified individual users with VIP Level 3 status and above. For the first time, qualified individual investors can directly discover, compare and allocate to professional strategies on Binance's infrastructure, with zero investor-side platform fees. Access to Capital Connect now open to eligible KYC-verified individual users at VIP Level 3+, removing prior KYB-only barrier while financial qualification thresholds unchanged. As of September 2026, Capital Connect had 212 portfolios from 77 professional trading teams live on the platform, compared with 106 portfolios and 35 trading teams in May 2026. Standardized performance, risk, fee and terms data allow investors to compare strategies transparently side by side before making an independent allocation decision.

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The move broadens participation beyond Capital Connect's previous KYB-only eligibility model. Verification and onboarding requirements remain unchanged: investors must be KYC- or KYB-verified and meet at least one financial qualification threshold, including VIP Level 3+, $1M+ in total Binance assets, or $1M+ in external assets (subject to Binance's review).

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The expansion responds to growing demand for diversified exposure beyond direct token holdings among sophisticated market participants.

Through Binance's Portfolio Accounts infrastructure, eligible investors can access standardized strategy information, including comparable performance and risk data, creating a more transparent basis for allocators to evaluate portfolio managers' track records.

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"As the digital assets market matures and as crypto and traditional finance converge, sophisticated participants are increasingly seeking diversified, data-led ways to evaluate and access professional trading strategies," said Catherine Chen, Head of Binance VIP and Institutional. "Opening Capital Connect to eligible individual users reflects our belief that professional-grade strategy access should be available to qualified investors through Binance's trusted infrastructure, without the friction of separate fund platforms, administrators or fragmented off-platform processes."

Unlike traditional fund allocation channels that often require separate administrators, external platforms and fragmented reporting, Capital Connect brings strategy discovery, allocation workflows, custody and standardized transparency into Binance's exchange-native infrastructure.

Interested qualified investors, portfolio managers and trading teams can find more information about Capital Connect here: https://www.binance.com/en/capital-connect or contact their dedicated Binance account managers.

Notes to Editors:

* How Capital Connect works: Trading teams onboard to Portfolio Accounts, operate strategies and establish a track record before becoming discoverable on Capital Connect. Eligible investors can then browse portfolio information and express interest through the platform.

* Financial qualification: Eligible investors must meet one of the applicable financial qualification criteria, including VIP Level 3 or above, total assets on Binance of at least $1 million equivalent, or approved external asset proof of at least $1 million equivalent.

* Strategy information: Capital Connect allows eligible investors to review standardized strategy information, including strategy type, performance, risk metrics and commercial terms, where available.

* Strategy breadth: Capital Connect currently supports discovery across eight strategy types, including market-neutral, directional, grid trading, long/short, statistical arbitrage and TradFi and RWA-linked multi-strategy approaches, subject to availability.

* Platform role and risks: Binance provides the technology, custody and Portfolio Accounts infrastructure for Capital Connect, including features such as NAV computation, compliance gating and standardized transparency. Investment decisions and arrangements remain independent of Binance, and users should carefully review applicable risks before participating.

Disclaimer: Capital Connect is a connection and facilitation service presented on an "as is" and "as available" basis without representation or warranty of any kind. This service is only accessible to qualified persons and may not be available in your region. Binance is not liable or responsible for the completeness or accuracy of any information regarding any Trading Team presented here. No information presented on or through Capital Connect should be construed as financial advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any investment. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

About Binance VIP & Institutional

Binance VIP & Institutional empowers institutions and private wealth clients with robust asset management infrastructure, personalized VIP services and advanced end-to-end institutional trading tools on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. With deep financial services experience in both traditional and crypto markets, its global team of trusted experts provides VIP & Institutional clients with the support they need to confidently capitalize on the industry's deepest liquidity and tightest markets. For more information, visit: https://www.binanceinstitutional.com

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