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Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 21: Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, today announced a donation of INR 3.3 Crore (USD 350,000) to Goonj's Rahat Initiative to deliver urgent humanitarian relief in the state of Assam, as the Indian state faces its worst floods in over 60 years.

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The scale of destruction caused by the floods has been unprecedented, displacing thousands of families and leaving many in urgent need of support. The death toll has risen to 105, while more than 12 lakh people across 25 districts and 2,734 villages have been affected by flooding at various stages this year, according to the latest reports. A total of 349 villages in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bajali, Dhemaji, Sonitpur, and Jorhat were reported affected earlier in August.

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The contribution will fund urgent relief and recovery needs, including access to essential relief materials, including household items, hygiene items, tarpaulins, and other supplies, based on the needs and priorities of affected communities.

The contribution is expected to reach 27500 families across the affected districts and is intended to help communities meet immediate needs while beginning the longer process of recovery and rebuilding.

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Commenting on the situation, SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance, said, "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating floods. In times like these, it is crucial that communities and organizations come together to support those most in need. By working with Goonj's 'Rahat Initiative', we hope our contribution will provide urgent relief on the ground and help families begin the long journey of rebuilding and recovering."

Anshu Gupta, Founder of Goonj, said, "The scale of loss across Assam this monsoon has been staggering, and further nonstop rains have forced people to be in makeshift arrangement. Months of stored grain and livelihoods gone overnight. Support like this lets us move faster; getting relief material into the hardest-to-reach districts now, and staying on the ground through the recovery phase, not just the emergency. A long term intervention is needed apart from the immediate support and that is what we are aiming for."

Timely support is crucial in helping affected families recover. Goonj also has an open fundraiser for anyone wishing to support the affected communities directly through their official campaign page.

About Binance Charity

Binance Charity is a leading philanthropic organization that leverages blockchain technology to provide transparent, efficient, and timely assistance during times of crisis. By harnessing the power of cryptocurrencies and Web3 solutions, Binance Charity aims to bridge the gap between those in need and the resources required to rebuild lives and communities. With a strong commitment to global humanitarian causes, Binance Charity continues to spearhead innovative approaches to drive positive change worldwide.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit https://www.binance.com

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