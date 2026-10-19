Binance Launches Binance AI Pro, Bringing Conversational AI Strategy Building to Users

PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19: Binance today launches Binance AI Pro, a finance-focused AI agent that turns trading ideas into tested, automated strategies through simple conversation. It is available to users on the Binance website and app, with no separate sign-up required.

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Users describe what they want in plain language: the assets, conditions, parameters, and risk limits, the same way they would explain it to a friend. Binance AI Pro helps fill gaps, improves the strategy, and renders it as a visual workflow for review. No coding is required.

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"Binance AI Pro is about access: professional-style strategy building, no coding required, with the user in control at every step," said Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance. "Users describe the idea, review the workflow, test it with paper trading, and approve deployment themselves. We are giving each individual user the freedom to decide how they want to participate in the market."

How Binance AI Pro works

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Binance AI Pro generates each strategy as a visual workflow, the Strategy Canvas, shown alongside the chat on desktop. Users can click any step to inspect, adjust parameters, add or remove components, or annotate modules with instructions. On mobile, building and refining happen through chat. Workflows extend beyond trading: daily reports, market monitoring, subscription alerts, and signal generation.

Watch the demo (starts at 16:42) to see Binance AI Pro in action.

Testing before trading

Every strategy can be tested with paper trading, which uses virtual funds in a simulated environment, before any live deployment. Going live requires a separate review-and-approve step, and runs in a dedicated AI Strategy Account, a virtual sub-account isolated from the user's main Binance account. Only the user can fund it, through manual transfer; the agent cannot move funds by itself, and strategies can be paused, adjusted, or revoked at any time.

Built for finance, native to Binance

Binance AI Pro draws on Binance's market data and research along with selected third-party sources. Under the hood, Binance AI Pro pairs a large language model foundation with a finance-specific agent harness built by Binance, with built-in guardrails and a workflow generator that turns plain-language ideas into executable strategy code.

Grounded in policy leadership

Binance AI Pro's design follows the "bounded autonomy" principles set out in "Know Your Agent: Building the Compliance Layer for Agentic Finance," a policy paper published earlier this month by Binance's Global Policy team: agents analyze and recommend; consequential actions always require explicit human approval.

Availability

Binance AI Pro supports Spot and USDS-M Futures strategies, with full availability subject to applicable regional restrictions. Binance AI Pro will progressively add support for more trading and exchange products.

All users start on the free Standard Plan, which includes 250,000 monthly credits. The Premium Plan, at 19.99 USDC per month, raises the allowance to 10 million monthly credits, adds frontier models such as ChatGPT Sol, ChatGPT Astra, and Claude Opus where available, and allows credit top-ups. Payment is via Binance Pay.

Learn more about Binance's latest AI product initiatives here.

Notes to editors

- Up to 10 strategies per user across paper trading, live trading, and signals.

- Backtesting is not available in the initial release; automated code testing and paper trading are offered instead.

- Strategy sub-accounts cannot withdraw to external addresses; transfers run only between a user's own accounts.

- Standard and Premium credits refresh monthly; Premium top-up credits do not refresh, expire after 12 months, and are consumed only after the monthly allowance.

- Binance AI Pro beta users keep their existing service, subscriptions, and can optionally migrate chat history and strategies via the app.

Disclaimer: Your use of Binance AI, including any Binance AI Service, is at your own risk. It is provided to you on an "as is" and "as available" basis, without representation or warranty of any kind. You are solely responsible for all of your Prompts. Prompts may be used for training purposes. AI Inputs may include various unvetted third party sourced content. Any sourced content is provided "as is" without any guarantee. Binance may restrict or alter sourced content based on various compliance safety filters, however this is not absolute. Binance does not endorse or guarantee any AI Outputs. AI Outputs may include or reflect content, positions, views and opinions of third parties unknown to Binance, which may also include errors, biases, synthetic data and/or outdated information. Any AI Output should not be solely relied on for decision making. AI Outputs do not constitute any kind of advice by Binance nor any other intermediary services. Binance AI may use or make available third party AI Tools without any guarantee and subject to third party terms. Where AI Tools are configured by yourself or a third-party, you indemnify Binance against all liability. Binance does not guarantee any AI Tools. Binance AI may respond to your requests, but without any guarantee that your request will be fulfilled satisfactorily or at all. Digital asset prices can be volatile. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses. Digital asset prices can be volatile. DYOR. Use of Binance AI may be subject to additional Binance Product Terms, where applicable. For more information, see our Terms of Use, Risk Warning and AI Policy and Terms.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest digital assets exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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