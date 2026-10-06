Binance Launches Binance Intelligence to Close the Financial Knowledge Gap

PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6: During a livestreamed event today, Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng and VP of Product Jeff Li unveiled Binance Intelligence, an AI product stack built into the world's largest digital assets exchange to close the knowledge gap between everyday users and market professionals.

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For nine years, Binance has used blockchain to make finance more open, global, and always on. But access to markets is not the same as having the knowledge to navigate them. As digital assets and traditional markets become more connected, users face more information than they can process, scattered across disconnected tools. Binance is using AI to close the gap.

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For the first time, users at every level - from someone exploring their first financial product to advanced traders developing algorithmic strategies - can access AI built specifically for their financial needs, all in one place.

"Finance has always been built for the people who already understand it," said Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance. "Binance Intelligence closes that gap by giving everyone an intelligent partner that meets them where they are — right inside the Binance app they already use. Blockchain is giving everyone access to markets; AI gives everyone the knowledge to navigate them."

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Binance AI: Built for the next billion users

Binance AI is a free suite of features that make markets easier to understand. Market signals sit scattered across charts, news, social platforms, on-chain data, and research tools users often pay for separately. Binance AI brings them together. Using generative UI, it dynamically adapts not only what users see, but how information is structured and explained, with interface views that update as market conditions evolve. Behind the interface, Binance's agentic framework orchestrates specialized agents that pull market data, generate views, and keep information current.

Users access these personalized views through a new "For You" tab, which adapts modules and widgets based on their interests, activity, and knowledge level. Views range from simplified market views for beginners to advanced spot, futures, and stock-focused interfaces for experienced traders.

Key features include:

- Adaptive and Customizable UI: AI-generated layouts in the new "For You" tab that adapt to each user.

- Smart Tool Tips: contextual AI-powered prompts tailored to the user's knowledge level.

- Market Brief: an AI-generated market summary across crypto, stocks, and macro, refreshed every four hours and available anytime, personalized to the user's holdings, in text or audio.

- Tailored widgets: market overviews (e.g. Stock Tracker, ETF Tracker, Indices Widget), market insights (e.g. Market Buzz, Macro Insight, Hot Sector), and personal portfolio views (e.g. Smart Tracker, Smart Alert, PnL Recap).

- Master Trade: selected profiles showing how experienced investors and traders approach asset allocation.

- Availability: Binance AI will be available free to all Binance users, rolling out progressively from October 5.

Binance AI Pro: A personal finance-focused agent

Binance AI Pro is a finance-focused agent that turns natural-language ideas into executable strategies and automated workflows. Users describe a financial idea in plain language — "Help me understand this asset," "Show me ways to diversify across crypto and stocks," or "Monitor my portfolio for significant changes" — and Binance AI Pro turns it into a visualized, executable strategy. Strategy recommendations are optimized using Binance's proprietary market data, and live strategies run 24/7 within Binance.

How it works:

- Users start with an idea. The clearer and more specific the request — the assets, parameters, and conditions involved — the more precisely the agent can understand it. Once it has enough information, Binance AI Pro generates an initial strategy, presented alongside a visual flowchart.

- On desktop, users see a split-screen view: the conversation on one side, the visual workflow on the other. They can click workflow modules to query, adjust, add, or remove components, or keep refining through conversation. No coding required.

- Mobile users interact through the conversation interface, with the full visual workflow available on desktop.

- Premium users can test strategies through paper trading. They review and approve any workflow or trade before it is executed.

- Each live strategy runs in its own dedicated sub-account, funded only by the user through manual transfer — an agent cannot move funds on its own.

Users remain in control at every step. Binance AI Pro writes the code; the user decides whether, when, and what to execute. Every strategy is backed by institutional-grade security to help keep users protected.

"Binance AI Pro is powerful because it's native to Binance and built for finance. Unlike general-purpose AI, which just talks about the market, our agent puts Binance's market data, execution, research, and curated third-party sources to work," said Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance. "Users bring their ideas in plain language; everything a strategy needs is already built in."

Availability: Binance AI Pro rolls out progressively to users starting second half of October, on a freemium model. Standard Plan users can run queries and generate strategies for preview at no cost, with a set amount of monthly credits that refresh free each month. The Premium plan (19.99 USDC/month) unlocks deploying strategies to live trading, testing through paper trading, a choice of AI models including frontier models where available, and the option to further top up additional credits if the monthly allowance runs out.

Binance Agent OS: Build on it

Binance Agent OS is a developer platform connecting AI applications to Binance's trading, market data, wallet, payment, and on-chain capabilities. Launched in August 2026, it has since surpassed 280,000 daily calls, with developers and quantitative trading teams building AI-driven strategies on the platform.

It brings together Binance APIs, Binance Wallet Agentic Hub, Binance x402 (programmable payments), and Binance Skill Hub, plus support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Through supported tools including ChatGPT, Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor, users can authorize agents to access market data, view account information, and place supported trades, subject to the permissions they configure. Each agent can be assigned to a dedicated subaccount to segregate funds and trading activity, and access can be revoked at any time.

Availability: Binance Agent OS is live at https://www.binance.com/agent-os

Find out about Binance Intelligence at https://www.binance.com/AI-overview

Watch the stream on Binance Square here.

Disclaimer: Your use of Binance AI, including any Binance AI Service, is at your own risk. It is provided to you on an "as is" and "as available" basis, without representation or warranty of any kind. You are solely responsible for all of your Prompts. Prompts may be used for training purposes. AI Inputs may include various unvetted third party sourced content. Any sourced content is provided "as is" without any guarantee. Binance may restrict or alter sourced content based on various compliance safety filters, however this is not absolute. Binance does not endorse or guarantee any AI Outputs. AI Outputs may include or reflect content, positions, views and opinions of third parties unknown to Binance, which may also include errors, biases, synthetic data and or outdated information. Any AI Output should not be solely relied on for decision making. AI Outputs do not constitute any kind of advice by Binance nor any other intermediary services. Binance AI may use or make available third party AI Tools without any guarantee and subject to third party terms. Where AI Tools are configured by yourself or a third-party, you indemnify Binance against all liability. Binance does not guarantee any AI Tools. Binance AI may respond to your requests, but without any guarantee that your request will be fulfilled satisfactorily or at all. Digital asset prices can be volatile. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses. Digital asset prices can be volatile. DYOR. Use of Binance AI may be subject to additional Binance Product Terms, where applicable. For more information, see our Terms of Use, Risk Warning and AI Policy and Terms.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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