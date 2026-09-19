Binance Launches Foreign Exchange Perpetual Futures, Expanding 24/7 Access to the Largest Financial Market

PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19: Binance today introduced Foreign Exchange ("FX") perpetual futures under its TradFi Perpetual product category, bringing regulated USDT-settled, 24/7 access to the world's most actively traded market. The first FX perpetual contract, USDBRLUSDT (USD/Brazil Real), will go live on September 21, 2026 at 14:00 (UTC).

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"FX is one of the world's most foundational markets, traded every moment to hedge and express macro views. Unlike most traditional asset classes, FX already operates 24 hours a day, five days a week, and weekend trading activity is growing — though liquidity is not as robust outside weekday sessions. With Binance's deep liquidity and global user base, we're well positioned to extend continuous price discovery into the gaps that traditional FX cannot cover, giving traders a single venue to express macro views, hedge exposure, and capture opportunity around the clock," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance.

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The case for 24/7 TradFi perps is already backed by data. By April, Binance's gold perpetuals were exhibiting institutional-grade weekend price discovery, according to Binance Research — with weekend price movements correctly predicting the direction of Monday's opening gap approximately 89% of the time.[1]

In mid-September, Binance's equity perps linked to AI and semiconductors became the primary live market for investors to express views before Wall Street reopened, capturing approximately 53% of combined weekend volume across five major venues for the most directly linked pre-IPO AI-linked contracts and approximately 59% for the most exposed semiconductor contracts, leading the second-ranked venue by roughly 3–4× in both cases.[2]

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TradFi perpetuals feature no expiry dates and no need for contract rollovers, with consistent fee and margin mechanics across all contract types. Traders can express views on FX, commodities, and equities markets, hedge related exposures, and diversify strategies using USDT as a single settlement currency.

To support continuous trading when underlying FX markets have limited hours, Binance applies a dual-mode pricing framework. During regular FX trading hours — Sunday 17:00 (ET) to Friday 17:00 (ET) — the price index is updated every second as a weighted average of constituent prices from third-party data vendors (Standard mode). During weekends and public holidays — Friday 17:00 (ET) to Sunday 17:00 (ET) — the system transitions to Orderbook EWMA mode, using an exponentially weighted moving average of orderbook prices to maintain fair and orderly pricing when traditional FX liquidity is thinner. Additional controls include multi-source indices, mark price mechanisms, and deviation constraints to reduce dislocation risk.

When trading goes live, FX Perpetual Futures under the "TradFi" category will be available on Binance Futures via web, app, and API. Users can navigate to the "TradFi" tab under the symbol search bar to explore the new contracts and related TradFi perpetual offerings. The TradFi asset-name search function on the Futures trading page in the app will be progressively rolled out to users.

Contract Specifications: USDBRLUSDT

- Contract Type: USDT-Priced, USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract

- Underlying: 1 US Dollar (USD) to Brazil Real (BRL)

- Scheduled Launch Time: September 21, 2026, 14:00 (UTC)

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.0001

- Min Trade Amount: 0.01 USDBRL

- Min Notional Value: 5 USDT

- Capped Funding Rate: +0.375% / -0.375%

- Funding Fee Settlement: Every 8 hours

- Maximum Leverage: 100x

- Trading Hours: 24/7

- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. TradFi Perps are subject to high market risk and price volatility (particularly outside traditional market hours). You may be called upon at short notice to make additional margin deposits or interest payments. If the required margin deposits or interest payments are not made within the prescribed time, your collateral may be liquidated. Moreover, you will remain liable for any resulting deficit in your account and interest charged on your account. All of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. TradFi Perps do not represent ownership of the relevant underlying asset. Before trading, you should make an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the risks and potential benefits. Consult your own advisers, where appropriate. This information should not be construed as financial or investment advice. To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit our Responsible Trading page . For more information, see our Terms of Use , Clearing Rules , Clearing Procedures , Contract Specifications and Risk Warning .

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

[1] By April 2026, Binance's gold perpetuals were exhibiting institutional-grade weekend price discovery, with weekend price movements correlating approximately 0.80 to Monday's futures gap, explaining approximately 66% of its variance (R² ≈ 0.66), capturing a median 57% of the Friday-close to Monday-open adjustment, and correctly predicting the gap direction approximately 89% of the time — evidence that when weekend news hits, Binance's TradFi perps set a credible price that traditional markets largely confirm on Monday.

[2] Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's September 12 "We Must Pace the Frontier" post drew weekend endorsements from Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Demis Hassabis, Binance's equity perps became the primary live market for investors to express views before Wall Street reopened, capturing approximately 53.2% of combined weekend volume across five major venues for the two most directly linked pre-IPO perps (OpenAI + Anthropic) — leading the second-ranked venue by approximately 2.6× and lifting its own volume approximately 102% to $68.38M — and approximately 58.8% for the two most exposed semiconductor perps (SOXL + SK Hynix), leading the runner-up by approximately 3.8× and nearly doubling volume to $861M.

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