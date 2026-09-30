Binance Launches Incentivized Learning Program 'Academania Skill-Up' Across South Asia, Rewarding Users for Blockchain Learning

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, announced 'Academania Skill-Up', a free, six-month learning campaign for users across South Asia. Each month, participants can complete a selected Binance Academy course, earn a certificate and enter a draw for rewards. The campaign aims to support beginners in building foundational knowledge of blockchain and digital assets through accessible, self-paced courses.

The initiative reflects a broader industry reckoning: crypto adoption is outpacing crypto literacy. India ranks sixth globally for grassroots crypto adoption and second for transaction volume, according to Chainalysis' 2026 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Yet as millions of first-time users enter the market—often through social media hype or peer recommendations—many lack basic knowledge of wallet security, scam recognition, or blockchain mechanics. Binance is responding by making education a prerequisite through incentivised learning as crypto adoption continues to grow.

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"The gap today isn't access—it's understanding," said SB Seker, Head of APAC at Binance. "For someone starting out, a two-hour course can mean the difference between recognizing a scam and losing savings. Academania Skill-Up is designed to reward that first step—building foundational knowledge so people can approach crypto with confidence, not just curiosity."

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How it works

• Learn: Complete the month's featured Binance Academy course (free and self-paced) within the submission window.

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• Share: Post your certificate on X and Binance Square by the deadline.

• Win: Ten participants are randomly selected monthly to receive a 10 USDT spot voucher—a stablecoin credit applied directly to their Binance account.

The program runs six monthly editions, each featuring a different course. The first edition (live September 23) covers the Beginner Track: blockchain basics, DeFi, Web3, and trading concepts. Participants must submit certificates by October 5, with winners announced October 15. The second edition will feature 'AI Unlocked: Agents and Skills'. Users can follow @BinanceForIN and @BinanceDesi on X, and Binance South Asia Square channel for monthly course announcements.

Academania Skill-Up extends Binance's education footprint in India, which includes Binance Academy (self-paced courses), Binance Blockchain Yatra (community outreach), and the Binance Case Challenge (university partnerships). Unlike those programs, Academania targets absolute beginners and uses incentives to drive engagement—a model that mirrors 'learn-to-earn' trends in Web3 but applies them to foundational literacy.

Terms & Conditions

By entering or participating, each entrant or participant ("Entrant") agrees to these terms and conditions ("Terms and Conditions") and the decisions of Binance, which are final and binding in all respects.

• Complete all tasks to confirm your participation.

• Only Verified Users from South Asia will be eligible to join this challenge.

• An eligible participant is someone that has completed all of the requirements listed in this announcement.

• Winners will be announced within 30 days after the challenge ends.

• Rewards will be distributed within 60 working days after the challenge ends.

• Binance reserves the right to cancel or modify any activity or activity rule at its sole discretion.

• Binance reserves the right to disqualify any participants who, in its reasonable opinion, are acting fraudulently or not in accordance with any applicable terms and conditions.

• Binance reserves the right to cancel any reward(s) if it determines in its sole and absolute discretion that such user or winner has breached any applicable terms and conditions.

• Binance reserves the right at any time in its sole and absolute discretion to determine and/or amend or vary these terms and conditions without prior notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, terminating or suspending this Activity, the eligibility terms and criteria, the selection and number of winners, and the timing of any act to be done, and all Participants shall be bound by these amendments.

• Binance reserves the right of final interpretation of this Promotion.

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About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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