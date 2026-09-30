Binance Pay Enables Payments at PayPay Merchants via HIVEX® in Japan

PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30: Binance today announced that eligible overseas Binance Pay users visiting Japan can now make payments at PayPay-supported merchants nationwide through HIVEX®.

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Available from September 30, 2026, this interoperability enabled through HIVEX® allows approximately 48 million eligible Binance Pay users across more than 100 countries and regions to make purchases at millions of merchant locations in Japan with PayPay-supported merchants continuing to receive settlement in Japanese yen.

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Designed for travelers visiting Japan, the launch expands Binance Pay's presence in one of the world's most advanced cashless payment markets and supports spending across dining, shopping, accommodation and other travel-related purchases. This interoperability reflects Binance's long-term vision of making digital asset payments more accessible across everyday and cross-border transactions, while demonstrating how integration with established local payment networks bridges digital assets with familiar fiat-based payment experiences.

"As one of the world's leading travel destinations, Japan is shaping the future of connected, cashless payments. Our integration with PayPay reflects a shared vision of making payments more seamless, borderless, and accessible for travelers visiting the country," said Thomas Gregory, VP of Payments & Fiat at Binance. "This integration reflects the growing convergence of traditional fiat payment systems and digital assets, giving travelers more ways to pay while enabling PayPay-supported merchants across Japan to better serve international customers."

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Expanding access through local QR payment rails

Through connections with established QR payment ecosystems, Binance Pay enables digital asset payments while allowing merchants to continue receiving settlement in local currency. In Japan, PayPay brings this capability to one of the world's most advanced cashless markets.

The launch builds on Binance Pay's broader QR payment network across Asia's major travel corridors. Together, these rollouts broaden Binance Pay's presence across key travel markets in the region and support more seamless cross-border spending for travelers.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

About Binance Pay

Binance Pay is a secure, seamless, and borderless payment feature on Binance. It enables users and merchants to pay with fiat or crypto, and send and receive cryptocurrencies worldwide, all without gas fees. Supporting more than 300 cryptocurrencies and accepted by over 21 million merchants globally, Binance Pay helps connect digital assets with everyday commerce. Since its launch in 2021, Binance Pay has processed more than $321 billion in transaction volume.

About HIVEX

HIVEX, developed by TBCASoft, Inc., is an innovative federated payment framework designed to enable interoperability across payment ecosystems while allowing participants to maintain their own governance, compliance structures, and commercial relationships. HIVEX connects acceptance partners, e-wallet ecosystems, and payment networks to enable scalable payment interoperability across markets and form factors.

About "PayPay," the cashless payment service provided by PayPay Corporation

"PayPay" is a cashless payment service expanding across the country, available not only at major chain stores but also at small and medium size retailers, vending machines, taxis, and even public transportation. It can also be used in a variety of other situations, including paying for online services and utility bills. PayPay is also expanding its range of services beyond just payments, including the "Send/Receive" feature (remittance/transfer and receiving of money) that allows users to transfer their PayPay Balance (PayPay Money and PayPay Money Lite) between each other for free, or "Earn Points," a service that allows users access to a simulated investment experience involving the exchange of PayPay Points with points provided by a service provider that PayPay is partnered with. The company also strives to create a safe and convenient environment for users through a hotline available 24/7 and a full compensation scheme ensuring compensation for any damages that may be suffered.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Please fund your wallet and perform your transactions cautiously. Not financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use, Binance Pay Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

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