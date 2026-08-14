Binance Research: Gen Z Leads Net Accumulation Across Every TradFi Product

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Binance Research, the market research arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has recently published a new weekly market commentary titled 'Gen Z Perspective Rewrite'. The report examines how Gen Z users behave across three TradFi products, namely, direct equities, bStocks, and TradFi-Perps, and finds behavior that is more disciplined and allocation-oriented than common assumptions suggest.

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The report finds that 22% of Gen Z direct-equity accounts have never placed a sell order, against 19% for Gen X and 9% for Baby Boomers. These buy-only accounts barely trade, averaging 1.63 trades a month in bStocks against 3.45 for the typical user, with high-frequency behavior effectively absent at 0.1%. Ticket sizes reinforce the pattern, with the largest average buys going to SCHD, a dividend ETF, at US$16,567 per trade, and AVGO at US$12,370, while the most famous names like TSLA and NVDA draw the smallest tickets.

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Binance Research also finds that Gen Z leads net accumulation across all three products. In bStocks, 76% of Gen Z accounts were net accumulators, the highest share of any generation and nine points above Millennials at 67%. In direct equities, 77% accumulated, against 74% for Gen X and 68% for Baby Boomers. In TradFi-Perps, 60% accumulated, once again the highest of any cohort. The direct-equity figures carry the most economic weight, with a Gen Z net flow ratio of 26.5% and average net inflow of US$1,898 per account.

The commentary further highlights that Gen Z is the lowest-turnover working-age cohort on every product. The average Gen Z account trades 13 times a month in TradFi-Perps against 17 for Millennials, 16.5 for Gen X, and 19 for Baby Boomers. Only 14% of Gen Z TradFi-Perps accounts fall into the high-frequency bucket, against 18% for both Millennials and Gen X, while in bStocks the figure is just 1%, roughly a third of the Millennial rate.

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The report also finds that Gen Z avoids leveraged and inverse ETFs more than any other working-age cohort on two of three products, with 88.2% of TradFi-Perps accounts and 98.9% of bStocks accounts recording no such activity. More notably, leveraged instruments made up 9.25% of Gen Z's July turnover in direct equities but only 3.93% of net monthly inflow, a gap that has widened from 4.55% in June to 2.65% in early August, indicating these instruments are round-tripped within the month rather than funded. Gen Z is also rotating into unleveraged ETFs, with the ETF share of equity volume rising from 14.6% in June to 25.0% in early August, compared with 9.5% for Millennials.

In the report, Binance Research notes: 'Even so, the early pattern of more ETF and less single stock usage, runs counter to a pure speculation thesis'.

The full report, 'Gen Z Perspective Rewrite', is now available on Binance Research.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

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