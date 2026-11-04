Binance reveals fake recruitment interviews, compromised AI tool used in USD 6.34 billion cyberattack

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has revealed that attackers used fake recruitment interviews, malicious software and a compromised internal artificial intelligence (AI) tool to gain access to its systems before stealing around USD 6.34 billion in digital assets in an October 29 security breach.

In its latest incident update on X, Binance described the attack as a “sophisticated, multi-stage campaign” and said it was “not a single isolated breach or a simple phishing incident”. The exchange said the attackers combined social engineering, malicious software downloads, compromised internal AI tooling and an advanced transaction-authorisation method.

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According to Binance's investigation, an engineer was approached in September by an individual posing as a project director through a job-hunting platform. After two rounds of interviews, the employee was instructed to download a malicious code repository disguised as an assignment onto his work computer.

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The exchange said the malware used “sophisticated obfuscation and evasion techniques” to avoid detection and establish communication with an attacker-controlled external server.

On October 20, the attackers used the compromised computer and an internal AI tool to gain access to other employees and obtain credentials and permissions linked to wallet infrastructure, according to Binance.

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On October 29, the attackers used the compromised access to reach Binance's internal wallet signing service. “The attacker exploited unauthorized access to an internal wallet signing service to initiate transactions outside the normal withdrawal process,” the company said.

Binance said approximately USD 6.34 billion in digital assets were impacted, of which around USD 2.85 billion had been frozen or intercepted as of its latest update, subject to reconciliation and market price movements.

The exchange said it had set aside more than 100 per cent of the funds required to cover the losses. As of October 31, 98 per cent of the affected token assets had been replenished, with the company purchasing the remaining, less liquid assets.

“Our first responsibility is to protect users. Binance will absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds, not our users,” the company said.

Binance has rebuilt the affected wallet system and internal AI tool, replaced compromised devices, revoked credentials and strengthened wallet-service controls. It is also engaging independent cybersecurity firms for an assessment and said it was increasing investment in “AI-enabled detection, endpoint protection, developer-environment security and behavioural anomaly monitoring”.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had attributed the attack to North Korea on Sunday, identifying it as the ‘TraderTraitor’ operation, a label used by US authorities for North Korean-linked cyber operations targeting cryptocurrency platforms.

The agency had also urged exchanges and other virtual asset service providers to block transactions linked to the stolen funds.

Binance said its investigation remains ongoing and that its findings would be subject to further independent review. (ANI)

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