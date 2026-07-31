Binance to Launch Commodity Options on Gold and Silver

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Binance today announced it will begin offering commodity options on Gold and Silver through its Abu Dhabi Global Market-regulated Recognized Investment Exchange, Nest Exchange Limited. The launch extends Binance's TradFi offerings, giving users additional compliant, crypto-native ways to hedge, diversify, and express macro views on core traditional assets.

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The new commodity options build on strong structural demand for Binance's existing commodity perpetuals and add a key building block to the platform's regulated derivatives suite. Users can now access commodity perpetuals and options with the same USDT balance and Binance account they already use for trading.

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"We've seen strong demand for our commodity perpetuals since introducing them earlier this year, and commodity options build on that momentum. With gold hitting record highs and investors seeking inflation hedges outside traditional equities, Binance's commodity options offer users additional compliant, crypto-native ways to diversify without leaving the platform." said Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance.

Key highlights:

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- One of the first in crypto to offer options with physical gold and silver: European-style, USDT-settled options, giving users more ways to hedge and diversify.

- Building on commodity perpetual futures momentum: The launch follows strong structural demand for Binance's existing gold and silver perpetuals, expanding user access from directional commodity exposure into options-based strategies.

- Regulated and compliant framework: The offering will be operated through Binance's ADGM-regulated Recognized Investment Exchange, with KYC/KYB, market surveillance, sanctions screening and applicable compliance controls.

- Defined-risk tools for retail users: Retail users can only buy (long) options, limiting potential loss to the premium paid and avoiding liquidation risk associated with short options positions.

- Additional strategies for institutional users: Eligible institutional users and liquidity providers can write options to receive upfront premiums and enhance their portfolio strategies.

- Extended trading windows aligned with underlyings: Trading will run from Sunday 6:00 PM ET to Friday 5:00 PM ET with a daily break from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET.

Binance will maintain robust user protection measures, education modules and clear risk disclosures, consistent with its ADGM-regulated operations. As crypto and traditional finance converge, Binance's commodity options launch underscore growing demand for compliant, crypto-native access to traditional market products.

"By giving users more tools to express market views, hedge exposure, and manage risk across some of the world's most actively traded commodities, Binance is also showing traditional market products can be made more accessible through user-first crypto infrastructure," added Jan.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Options trading, in particular, is subject to high market risk and price volatility. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. Before trading, you should make an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the risks and potential benefits. Consult your own advisers, where appropriate. This information should not be construed as financial or investment advice. To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit our Responsible Trading page. For more information, see our Terms of Use, Exchange Rules, Clearing Rules, Exchange Procedures, Clearing Procedures, relevant Contract Specifications and Risk Warning.

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