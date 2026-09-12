Binance Traders League Season 4: Trade Crypto, bStocks & Futures to Share USD 4M in Rewards

Multi-Asset Trading Competition Unifies Spot, Futures, and Tokenized Securities Under One Campaign Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir) Binance, today announced the launch of Binance Traders League Season 4, offering eligible users the opportunity to compete across crypto, bStocks, and Futures for a share of $4 million in rewards. Running from September 9 to October 7, 2026, the latest season brings multiple asset classes together under one unified campaign, giving users more ways to participate in trading challenges and earn rewards.

Binance Traders League Season 4 Key Highlights • Total Prize Pool: $4 million equivalent in rewards • Competition Period: September 9, 2026, 10:00 UTC to October 7, 2026, 09:59 UTC • Competition Categories: Five tracks including Spot, bStocks, TradFi Perpetuals, Digital Asset Futures, and Side Tasks (Referral and first bstocks trade task) • Eligible Participants: Verified regular users and Binance VIP users (eligibility varies by category) Competition Breakdown Side Tasks – $1M USDC Prize Pool Binance is rewarding user growth and adoption with a dedicated $1 million USDC prize pool distributed on a first-come, first-served basis: • Referral Task: Users who successfully invite a friend to register and complete $100 in cumulative trading volume will each receive up to $10 in USDC token vouchers • bStocks First Trade Task: Selected new bStocks users who complete $20 in cumulative trading volume on designated pairs can share a $500,000 prize pool, with up to $5 per eligible participant Spot Solo Competition – 1,200 BNB Prize Pool The Spot Trading Carnival features two rounds with a combined prize pool of 960 BNB, plus an additional 240 BNB in "Sprint Rewards" across four limited-time periods. Participants must achieve at least $500 in trading volume on eligible pairs to qualify. Top performers can win up to 18 BNB per round, with rewards distributed across leaderboard rankings and proportional shares for all eligible participants.

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Key features include: • 1.2x multiplier for select trading pairs including ALT/USDT, CATI/USDT, MEME/USDT, and others • Sprint Reward rounds offering additional prizes for concentrated trading activity • Updated leaderboards every 2 hours bStocks Solo Competition – 708 BNB Prize Pool Participants can compete by increasing their effective net Assets Under Management (AUM) in bStocks across two rounds totaling 708 BNB in rewards. The competition features an early-bird multiplier system that rewards users who buy and hold bStocks earlier in the campaign period. Eligible users must maintain at least $100 in effective net AUM in bStocks to qualify. Top prize: 52 BNB per round.

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TradFi Perpetual Contracts Competition – 500,000 USDC Prize Pool Traders of TradFi perpetual contracts can compete across two rounds for a share of 500,000 USDC. Participants must complete at least $500 in trading volume on designated TradFi perpetual contracts. The first-place winner in each round receives 37,500 USDC, with rewards distributed to the top 50 participants and proportional shares for all remaining eligible participants.

Digital Asset Futures Competition – 1,416 BNB Prize Pool The Global Digital Assets Futures Trading Competition ranks participants based on cumulative valid trading volume on designated Digital Assets Futures pairs. The top 300 eligible participants will share the 1,416 BNB prize pool proportionally across two rounds.

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Notable features: • 1.2x bonus multiplier for BNB and select token Futures contracts • 0.5x multiplier for API trading volume and USDC-margined contracts • Minimum $500 trading volume required Eligibility and Participation All verified regular users and Binance VIP users can participate in spot trading challenges, while verified regular users and Binance VIP 1-6 users are eligible for Futures, bStocks, and TradFi challenge campaigns. Users must register by clicking the "Join Now" button on the campaign landing page and meet specific participation requirements for each category.

Liquidity providers in Binance Spot and Futures Liquidity Provider Programs, as well as Binance Brokers, are not eligible to participate.

Reward Distribution • Side task rewards will be distributed within 48 hours after task completion • All other rewards will be distributed as token vouchers before October 22, 2026 • Winners can redeem rewards via Profile > Rewards Hub • Token vouchers expire 21 days after distribution Important Notes • Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility • Futures trading carries additional risks including margin calls and potential liquidation • bStocks tokenized securities are classified as Certificates representing certain Financial Instruments and are available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions through an Approved Prospectus in the ADGM • Participants should carefully review all terms and conditions, eligibility requirements, and jurisdictional restrictions before participating For complete rules, eligible trading pairs, detailed reward structures, and to register for the competition, refer to the announcement page or visit the official Binance Traders League Season 4 campaign page.

Binance reserves the right in its sole discretion to amend or cancel this announcement at any time and for any reasons without prior notice.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. Futures trading, in particular, is subject to high market risk and price volatility (and in the case of TradFi Perps, particularly outside traditional market hours). TradFi Perps do not represent ownership of the relevant underlying asset. You may be called upon at short notice to make additional margin deposits or interest payments. If the required margin deposits or interest payments are not made within the prescribed time, your collateral may be liquidated. Moreover, you will remain liable for any resulting deficit in your account and interest charged on your account. All of your margin balance may be liquidated in the event of adverse price movement. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of his/her future performance. In no way is performance or results guaranteed. Content on our platform does not contain advice or recommendations. This material should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Futures trading is restricted in certain countries and to certain users.

bStocks tokenized securities are classified as Certificates representing certain Financial Instruments (paragraph 92, Schedule 1 to FSMR). bStocks are not stocks or shares and bStocks do not allow holders to directly own a share or stock in the underlying listed company. bStocks do not represent any affiliation with the underlying asset's issuer. bStocks are offered through an Approved Prospectus in the ADGM and are not offered in any other jurisdiction. No public offer is made outside of the ADGM. Tokenized securities are available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions on a secondary market basis only. It is your sole responsibility to ensure that accessing and trading tokenized securities is lawful in your jurisdiction before proceeding. Accessing this product from a jurisdiction in which it is prohibited or restricted does not create any liability or obligation on the part of Binance. We may restrict, suspend, reject, cancel, or unwind access or transactions if we determine, in our sole discretion, that your access or transaction may breach applicable law, product restrictions, eligibility criteria, sanctions requirements, or the relevant offering documents. Tokenized securities may be held and transferred on-chain outside the CSD environment.

The transfer of tokenized securities back into the CSD environment is subject to conditions and you may be unable to trade, redeem or otherwise deal with the tokenized securities within the CSD environment if such conditions are not fulfilled.

No information displayed in connection with tokenized securities is intended as an offer, solicitation, promotion, recommendation, or invitation to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction. Tokenized securities are not offered, sold, distributed, made available, or accessible in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. The tokenized securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any U.S. state securities laws and a public offering of bStocks will not be conducted in the United States or any other jurisdiction (other than the ADGM). By accessing this product, you represent and warrant that you are not a U.S. person, are not located in the United States, are not acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and will not access, purchase, sell, transfer, redeem, or otherwise transact in tokenized securities from within the United States.

To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit our Responsible Trading page.

For more information, see the Terms of Use, Exchange Rules, Exchange Procedures, relevant Prospectus (if applicable to you and understanding that the offer is only made in ADGM, no public offer is being made elsewhere and viewing the prospectus does not constitute an invitation or solicitation outside ADGM), bStocks Minting and Redemption Product Terms, Admission to Trading Notice and Risk Warning, on the announcement page disclaimer section.

This content is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

About Binance Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings—from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world, with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit www.binance.com.

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