PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 15: Binance today announced that bStocks, its tokenized 1:1 U.S. securities, have become the fastest tokenized equity product to surpass $1 billion in assets under management (AUM), reaching the milestone roughly four months after launching on June 11, 2026 (per on-chain data from Dune Research as of October 15). More than $40 billion in cumulative trading volume, nearly 100 bStocks listed and $6 billion in 1:1 conversions as tokenized equities become an enduring on-chain market.

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bStocks are tokenized representations of U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, each fully backed 1:1 by the underlying security. They trade around the clock, settle on-chain, transfer between exchange and wallets, and can be converted 1:1 into direct stock holdings, all within a single Binance account. Each token fully redeems into the underlying security itself, not merely its cash value, keeping the token anchored to the stock it represents.

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Key figures since launch:

* More than $1 billion in assets under management, the fastest tokenized equity product to reach the $1 billion milestone, roughly four months after launch

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* More than $40 billion in cumulative trading volume since June 11, averaging over $300 million per day across the period.

* Nearly 100 bStocks assets listed, up from five at launch in June

$6 billion converted between direct stock positions and bStocks since launch, at 1:1 parity with no broker transfer and no market-hours wait.

"The test of a tokenized stock isn't the launch-day chart; it's whether it still behaves like a market after the launch. bStocks trade around the clock, get used as collateral, move between self-custodial wallets, and convert 1:1 into direct stock holdings. Today, more than a billion dollars of that is held on Binance, and it's being used, not just held," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance.

How holders are using bStocks

* Deployment in decentralized finance: In early October, bStocks utilization, measured by total value locked (TVL) deployment in DeFi, rose to 11.2%, around 3.8 percentage points above the rate across comparable tokenized equities

* Increasing capital efficiency: Outstanding borrowing against deposited bStocks collateral increased to 46.2% by September 10, from 5.5% at end-June, an increase of 8.4-fold in the period

* Adoption is additive: Data from end-July showed that 58.5% of early bStocks users also traded perpetual futures and/or direct equities on Binance

Growing demand for tokenization and 24/7 trading

* Only 38% of Binance bStocks volume occurred during regular U.S. market hours in July, versus 89.2% for conventional U.S. equities

* On-chain transfers of tokenized stocks exceeded $100 billion in Q3 2026, more than 16x Q1's $6 billion, with bStocks accounting for over 90% of weekly transfer volume at the early-August peak

* Tokenized equities became the fastest-growing real-world asset (RWA) category of 2026, with market cap more than quadrupling to over $3 billion by late September

Last month, Binance extended bStocks collateral support to all eligible users, so retail traders can also use supported bStocks tokens as margin and futures collateral: borrowing quote assets to build exposure with up to 5x leverage, or holding the same token as both collateral and the hedge for a futures position. Where traditional venues generally only accept cash or cash-equivalent collateral, tokenized equities on Binance are now doing double duty as both market exposure and collateral, and Binance will continue expanding their utility from trading to hedging, margin, and risk management.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for general information only. Binance does not onboard or service U.S. persons. bStocks tokenized securities are classified as Certificates representing certain Financial Instruments (paragraph 92, Schedule 1 to FSMR). bStocks are not stocks or shares and bStocks do not allow holders to directly own a share or stock in the underlying listed company. bStocks do not represent any affiliation with the underlying asset's issuer. bStocks are offered through an Approved Prospectus in the ADGM and are not offered in any other jurisdiction. No public offer is made outside of the ADGM. Tokenized securities are available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions on a secondary market basis only. It is your sole responsibility to ensure that accessing and trading tokenized securities is lawful in your jurisdiction before proceeding. Accessing this product from a jurisdiction in which it is prohibited or restricted does not create any liability or obligation on the part of Binance. We may restrict, suspend, reject, cancel, or unwind access or transactions if we determine, in our sole discretion, that your access or transaction may breach applicable law, product restrictions, eligibility criteria, sanctions requirements, or the relevant offering documents. Tokenized securities may be held and transferred on-chain outside the CSD environment. The transfer of tokenized securities back into the CSD environment is subject to conditions and you may be unable to trade, convert or otherwise deal with the tokenized securities within the CSD environment if such conditions are not fulfilled.

No information displayed in connection with tokenized securities is intended as an offer, solicitation, promotions, recommendation, or invitation to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction. Tokenized securities are not offered, sold, distributed, made available, or accessible in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. The tokenized securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any U.S. state securities laws and a public offering of bStocks will not be conducted in the United States or any other jurisdiction (other than the ADGM). By accessing this product, you represent and warrant that you are not a U.S. person, are not located in the United States, are not acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and will not access, purchase, sell, transfer, convert, or otherwise transact in tokenized securities from within the United States.

Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The information provided does not constitute, in any way, a solicitation or recommendation or inducement to buy or sell the products. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Comments and analysis do not constitute a commitment or guarantee on the part of Binance. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. This product may not be available in certain countries and to certain users. This content is not intended for users/countries to which prohibitions/restrictions apply. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit our Responsible Trading page.

For more information, see the Terms of Use, Exchange Rules, Exchange Procedures, relevant Prospectus (if applicable to you and understanding that the offer is only made in ADGM, no public offer is being made elsewhere and viewing the prospectus does not constitute an invitation or solicitation outside ADGM), bStocks Minting and Redemption Product Terms, bStocks Margin Collateral Risk Controls Guide, Frequently Asked Questions on Binance bStocks as Collateral Assets, bStocks Tokenized Securities Collateral Index Price Methodology, Admission to Trading Notice and Risk Warning.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest digital assets exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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