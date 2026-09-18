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Home / Business / BingX Charity Launches Emergency Relief Initiative for Communities Affected by Volcanic Eruptions in Indonesia

BingX Charity Launches Emergency Relief Initiative for Communities Affected by Volcanic Eruptions in Indonesia

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PTI
Updated At : 03:17 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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PANAMA CITY, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of BingX, today announced an emergency relief initiative to support communities affected by recent volcanic eruptions across Indonesia.

As volcanic activity continues to disrupt daily life and livelihoods, BingX Charity will provide essential supplies, including N95 masks, protective goggles, and bottled water, for direct distribution to residents in affected communities across Jakarta, Pandeglang, and Banten.

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The relief effort is designed to respond to immediate needs on the ground, with supplies procured based on local conditions and distributed directly to affected residents. By providing practical assistance where it is needed most, BingX Charity hopes to help ease the challenges faced by families and contribute to ongoing humanitarian relief efforts.

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"Our thoughts are with the families and communities whose lives have been disrupted by the volcanic eruptions in Indonesia," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "In times of uncertainty, practical support can make a meaningful difference. Through this initiative, we hope to help address immediate needs and offer support to those affected. We approach this effort with care and a commitment to standing alongside communities during difficult times."

About BingX

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Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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