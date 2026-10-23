Binny Bansal-backed ShopOS Launches Sloosh, Opening Its AI Creative Engine to Every Creator

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: ShopOS, the Bengaluru-based AI company that raised $20 million from Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Ventures, today launched Sloosh.ai, an AI creative platform that turns ideas, photos and videos into product imagery, visual scenes, reels and creator-style clips. Sloosh is now available for everyone worldwide at Sloosh.ai.

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Sloosh runs on the same image and video orchestration engine ShopOS uses to produce content for leading global and Indian brands across the globe. ShopOS combines AI agents, reusable workflows and human experts to deliver creative outcomes with the speed and cost advantages of AI, while maintaining quality and consistency. With Sloosh, the company is making this creative engine accessible to agency teams, in-house brand teams, founders, small businesses, video editors, artists, filmmakers, photographers and creators worldwide.

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From one-off prompts to repeatable workflows

AI has made generating a single image or video easier than ever. Producing content that remains accurate, consistent and on-brand across multiple formats and use cases, however, often requires repeated prompting and multiple tools. Sloosh addresses this through Spaces, reusable creative workflows that package the steps, models and settings behind an output. Users can run the same workflow with new inputs, adapt it to different needs and reproduce consistent results without rebuilding the process each time.

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Four ways to create

- Chat: Type an idea, drop in a prompt or pick from hundreds of templates. Sloosh’s agent works out the best workflow and generates the output. This is the fastest way to start.

- Run a Space: Pick a ready-made workflow for a specific use case and run it. Sloosh can run Spaces in batch mode, generating hundreds of images and videos at once with consistent, accurate results.

- Build in Spacelab: Fork an existing Space, or build a custom workflow from scratch on Sloosh’s visual canvas. The canvas supports all the latest image, video and reasoning models.

- Work with an expert: For complex projects, users can get hands-on help from ShopOS’s in-house creative team.

Works where creators already work

Sloosh MCP connects the platform to AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Cursor. Users can tap into Sloosh’s templates and Spaces without leaving the assistant they already use. Sloosh is also launching an Adobe After Effects plugin, with more integrations to follow.

Built with the creator community

Sloosh is taking a community-led approach, with transparent pricing and a product roadmap shaped by its users. Through Spacelab, creators can also publish their own Spaces for others to run, so their creative process reaches beyond a single image or video.

“For the last few years, we’ve been producing content for some of the biggest fashion and retail brands with an engine that combines AI workflows and human experts. The AI engine has now become good enough that it shouldn’t stay inside ShopOS. Sloosh is for anyone with an idea, whether you’re a creator, a designer, a founder or a maker. You get the same creative firepower those brands get, at a fraction of the cost and time,” said Ajay P V, Co-founder, ShopOS.

“Great creative work is a process, not a prompt. Spaces make that process reusable, so you can run it at scale, fork it, improve it and share it. SpaceLab allows you to build complex workflows easily on a canvas which supports all latest AI models. We want to build Sloosh alongside the creators who use it every day,” said Sai Krishna V K, Co-founder, ShopOS.

Built by repeat founders

Sai and Ajay previously co-founded Scapic, an AI and augmented reality commerce platform that Flipkart acquired in 2020 after which they set up and led Flipkart Labs for a couple of years.

Brand film

To mark the launch, ShopOS has released a brand film that traces creative expression from traditional art forms to AI. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvTFEbY5rKk

Availability

Sloosh is available now at sloosh.ai. New accounts get 20 free credits. Paid plans start at $19/mo globally.

Got an idea? Sloosh it.

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