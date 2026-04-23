icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / BioEngine Launches UltraFeed CHO Supplement, Boosting Titers by Up to 48%

BioEngine Launches UltraFeed CHO Supplement, Boosting Titers by Up to 48%

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 01:36 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai BioEngine Sci-tech Co., Ltd. announced the launch of UltraFeed, a next-generation fed-batch supplement designed to elevate CHO cell productivity in monoclonal antibody, bispecific, and recombinant protein manufacturing. Across diverse cell lines and molecule formats, UltraFeed delivers an average titer increase of 25%, with select programs achieving gains as high as 48% when compared to alternative feed media under identical basal conditions. "UltraFeed addresses the critical challenges of volumetric productivity and process robustness that our partners encounter daily," said Dr. Li Fan, Senior Vice President of BioEngine's Antibody Business Unit. "We observe a mean titer increase of 25% compared to alternative feed media, with select projects demonstrating up to a 48% enhancement, along with superior viability maintenance during the late stages of culture. While UltraFeed is fully compatible with any commercial basal medium, we see optimal synergistic effects when integrated with our Eden CHO CD platform." The Eden family of CHO CD media is already widely recognized for reliable performance across antibody and recombinant protein programs. UltraFeed supplement represents the newest addition to this portfolio. When combined, Eden basal media and UltraFeed supplement unlock substantially greater cell performance—higher peak viable cell densities, more efficient lactate consumption, and meaningful gains in both titer and product quality.

Advertisement

Validated across diverse cell lines and molecule formats, switching to UltraFeed as the fed-batch supplement has enabled titers reaching 10g/L, with peak VCD increases up to 20% and harvest viability improvements up to 12%.

Advertisement

UltraFeed CHO Supplement is now available for sampling globally.www.bioengine-global.com About BioEngine BioEngine is a leading provider of serum-free, chemically defined cell culture media and integrated solutions—spanning standard catalog products, custom formulation development, contract media manufacturing, and large-scale cell culture technical services. Powered by its proprietary AI-driven iBioG™ platform and 40 years of cell culture expertise, the company offers over 150 serum-free media products covering key cell lines including CHO, 293, MDCK, BHK, and Vero etc. BioEngine serves more than 400 partners worldwide across vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapy, cultured meat, and regenerative medicine, having supported nearly 300 projects, with 35 approved biologicals currently manufactured using BioEngine media in commercial production.

Advertisement

Drive Your Success in Cell Culture.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts