Biofactor Biologicals Launches “BIOLMIN Kit” — Integrated Soil-to-Yield Biological Nutrition Programme

New Delhi [India], December 24: Biofactor Biologicals (Biofac Inputs Pvt. Ltd.), a pioneer in agri-biological innovations, today announced the national launch of its flagship solution — the BIOLMIN Kit, India’s first integrated Soil-to-Yield biological nutrition programme. Designed to restore soil vitality, enhance crop performance, and improve farmer profitability, BIOLMIN Kit marks a decisive shift toward science-led, sustainable agriculture.

Advertisement

Developed after more than a decade of intensive research and large-scale field validation, BIOLMIN Kit addresses two of Indian agriculture’s most pressing challenges: progressive soil nutrient depletion and escalating input costs.

Advertisement

A Science-Backed Response to India’s Soil Health Challenge

Advertisement

National soil surveys indicate that nearly 60% of Indian soils are deficient in one or more essential nutrients, leading to declining crop response and inefficient fertiliser use. Conventional fertiliser-centric practices often overlook soil biology — the very engine that governs nutrient availability and plant resilience.

BIOLMIN Kit offers a complete biological nutrition framework that works with natural soil processes, rather than against them.

Advertisement

“Farmers today are battling climate uncertainty, soil fatigue, and rising cultivation costs,” said Dr. L. N. Reddy, Founder & Chief Scientific Advisor, Biofactor.

“BIOLMIN Kit is the outcome of 15 years of research in microbial sciences and field agronomy. It strengthens soil biology so crops can access nutrients more efficiently and sustainably.”

What Makes the BIOLMIN Kit Distinct

BIOLMIN Kit integrates four complementary biological actions into a single, easy-to-adopt programme:

• Nitrogen-Fixing Microbes – Enhance natural nitrogen availability and reduce dependency on synthetic nitrogen

• Phosphorus-Solubilising Microorganisms – Improve root development and phosphorus uptake from fixed soil pools

• Potash-Mobilising Bacteria – Support flowering, fruiting, and stress tolerance

• Micronutrient Enrichment – Strengthen enzymatic activity, photosynthesis, and overall plant metabolism

Together, these components establish a self-reinforcing, bio-intelligent soil ecosystem that continues to deliver benefits well beyond the application window.

Proven Field Impact

Farmers across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka who adopted BIOLMIN Kit have reported:

• Vigorous and uniform crop growth

• Reduced dependence on chemical fertilizers

• Improved yield and produce quality

• Enhanced soil organic carbon and root health

• Lower overall cost of cultivation

Advancing Precision & Sustainable Agriculture

The launch of the BIOLMIN Kit reinforces Biofactor’s long-standing philosophy:

“Agriculture without waste. Agriculture without stress. Agriculture with intelligence.”

“BIOLMIN is not merely a product; it is a precision-guided nutrition programme for modern farming,” said Dr LN Reddy, Founder & CEO, Biofactor Biologicals.

“Our goal is to equip farmers with soil-friendly, high-impact technologies that deliver visible results from the very first season.”

Farmer Education & Outreach Initiative

To support effective adoption, Biofactor is simultaneously rolling out a nationwide Farmer Awareness & Capacity-Building Programme, including:

• Village-level field demonstrations

• Farmer training camps

• Digital advisory videos in regional languages

• Soil biology awareness drives

• Dealer and retailer technical workshops

This initiative aims to deepen farmer understanding of biological nutrition and its role in long-term soil and crop health.

Availability

The BIOLMIN Kit is now available through Biofactor’s authorized dealer network across:

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, with pan-India expansion planned in the coming months.

For more information, visit: https://www.biofactor.in

About Biofactor Biologicals

Biofactor Biologicals (Biofac Inputs Pvt. Ltd.) is one of India’s leading innovators in agri-biological solutions, specializing in biofertilizers, microbial consortia, nano-nutrients, and sustainable crop care technologies. Founded in 2014, Biofactor operates across 11 Indian states, supported by 9 patents and 32 proprietary microbial strains developed through advanced R&D. The company is committed to restoring soil health, improving farm economics, and advancing precision-driven, eco-friendly agriculture. Biofactor biologicals are also in to Aqua, Poultry and Ruminants.

Media Contact:

Biofactor Biologicals

Email- info@biofactor.in

Website: https://www.biofactor.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)