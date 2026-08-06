VMPL

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: India is still one of the world's youngest large economies, with a median age of under 38. But beneath that demographic advantage, a quieter shift is already underway. Fertility rates have fallen to nearly 1.5 nationally, with some states recording rates as low as 1.2; lower than Japan's. As birth rates decline, the conversation around healthcare is beginning to shift from simply living longer to living healthier for longer.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, Biopeak, India's first full-stack precision health and longevity company, has been building the infrastructure it believes this shift will require. With the opening of its 14,500 sq. ft. flagship centre in Indiranagar, the company brings together advanced diagnostics, regenerative therapeutics, personalised, preventive and longitudinal care within one integrated ecosystem. Building on the foundation laid at its Millers Road centre, the flagship brings Biopeak's full-stack longevity model under one roof.

Advertisement

The centre's health optimisation and regenerative therapy suite is designed around health outcomes rather than a standard wellness menu. It brings together interventions such as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), Cold Plunge, Infrared Sauna, aquatic conditioning, Cell Gym and VO₂ max assessments, each selected to address specific biological goals such as recovery, inflammation, mobility, metabolic health and cardiovascular performance. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all treatments, every intervention is prescribed as part of a personalised, continuously evolving protocol informed by an individual's biology and guided by Biopeak's multidisciplinary team of doctors, systems biologists and health experts, helping optimise and sustain healthspan over time.

Advertisement

"India is at the start of its own healthspan revolution, and Biopeak is building the model this shift will demand," said Rishi Pardal, Co-founder & CEO, Biopeak."Healthcare has traditionally stepped in once something goes wrong. But what we're learning through our growing client cohort is that biology begins changing much earlier than symptoms appear, and maintaining health requires continuous optimisation rather than episodic intervention. In fact, fewer than 5% of the individuals we've assessed presented with completely normal biological profiles. That wasn't just an interesting statistic; it reinforced our belief that the future of healthcare lies in helping people understand, optimise and effectively manage their biology over time. That's the philosophy we've built into our flagship centre and the model we intend to scale."

Shiva Subramanian, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Biopeak, added: "A flagship centre has to demonstrate the full model; not just one part of it. Diagnostics, clinical interpretation and therapies work together within the same ecosystem, allowing us to understand how a person's biology changes over time rather than at a single point. Every recommendation is informed by the latest scientific evidence, interpreted by a multidisciplinary clinical team and adapted as an individual's biology evolves. Our commitment isn't simply to provide diagnostic answers; it's to deliver one of the most comprehensive understandings of an individual's health so they can optimise their healthspan and quality of life over the long term."

The expansion reflects Biopeak's Detect. Optimise. Regenerate. framework, where diagnostics are the starting point of an individual's health journey. As the company's flagship centre, Indiranagar will serve as the blueprint for Biopeak's expansion into cities across India, bringing together diagnostics, health optimisation, regenerative therapies and expert-led care within one integrated model. Through this approach, Biopeak aims to make personalised, science-led preventive healthcare more accessible while continuing to build a deeper understanding of Indian biology and its role in shaping the future of healthcare.

About Biopeak

Founded by Rishi Pardal and Shiva Subramanian, Biopeak is India's first full-stack precision health platform, delivering AI-driven, science-backed longevity programs tailored for high achievers, CXOs, and women. By combining advanced diagnostics, wearable data, and global health insights adapted to Indian biology, Biopeak helps individuals optimize performance, resilience, and well-being. For more information, visit: https://biopeak.com/

Digital Media Kit - https://biopeak.com/insights-and-media

Media Contact:

Himakshi Dutta: Himakshi.Dutta@ruderfinn.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)