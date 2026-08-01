Biotech International Limited Reports Strong FY2025 Performance

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], August 1: Biotech International Limited, a New Delhi based company with over three decades of presence in the Biotechnology space in the Agriculture and Public Health reported revenue in the range of INR 100-150 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The performance was supported by demand across its agriculture and public health verticals, including biological crop protection, nutrition management and Biolarvicides. The result reflects over three decades of manufacturing depth, regulatory experience, product development and strong national and international partnerships.

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Company Overview

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Biotech International Limited was established in 1993, giving it over three decades of experience in the Biotechnology space. The company manufactures and markets biological agricultural inputs across crop protection, crop nutrition, pest management, and soil health, including Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Biostimulants, Botanicals, Bioacaricide and pheromone traps and lures. In public health, it manufactures Biolarvicides and treated bednets for mosquito larvae /vector management.

The company's products have been extensively used pan India and have been exported to number of countries. Its manufacturing base includes a PLC-equipped, fully automated fermentation facility with an annual production capacity of 2,00,000 MT and 10,000 KL of Biopesticides and Biofertilizers across multiple formulation types. Biotech International Limited holds cGMP, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, cGLP Class 1,00,000 laboratory and IMO certifications with products registered with the Insecticide Board and Fertilizer Board of India. The products are registered in various countries of Africa, Middle East, South America and Europe.

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Biotech International Limited is led by Managing Director Saurabh Singhal, who has spent over three decades at the helm of one of India's oldest biological agriculture institutions. His tenure spans the full arc of the industry's evolution in India, from its largely uncharted early years through to its current emergence as a pioneer and market leader. That depth of perspective has been built not only through the company's internal technical, manufacturing, and commercial functions, but through active engagement at the highest levels of the global biological agriculture community.

- Singhal holds memberships and positions with the International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association (IBMA), the BioAgri Inputs Producers Association (BIPA), the Asian PGPR Society for Sustainable Agriculture, FICCI, the All India Biotech Association (AIBA), and the Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India (PMFAI).

- He serves as a member of the BIS FAD 1/Panel VII: the panel responsible for formulating Indian standards on Biopesticides.

- He has served as Past Co-Chair of the Agribusiness Committee of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

That standing extends to the international stage. In recent years, Biotech International Limited has been represented at several leading conferences, including:

- Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting (ABIM) in Basel.

- The Conference on Biopesticides in Raleigh, North Carolina.

- The Biostimulants World Congress in Milan.

- The National Conference on Beneficial Microbes for Integrated Plant Health Management in Bengaluru.

- The International Crop Science Conference and Exhibition in Dubai.

- CAC Shanghai 2024.

- Africa Agri Expo in Kenya in both 2024 and 2025.

- Bio-Agri Next Global Conference and Expo 2025 in Ahmedabad.

- The International Crop Science Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Delhi.

- The Agriculture Leadership Conclave 2026 in Delhi.

Biotech International Limited FY2025 Revenue Performance

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Biotech International Limited recorded revenue in the range of INR 100-150 crore, supported by institutional procurement, repeat business from established customers, and growing adoption of biological crop protection products. The company's Agricultural Biological portfolio addresses integrated pest, disease and nutrition management which has been developed in house using unique, efficacious microbial strains.

The Biofertilizer segment also contributed positively, with products containing Mycorrhiza, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Rhizobium amongst others enabling the plants with nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, zinc availability. These products are available in Wettable Powder, Aqueous Suspension, and Granular formulations. Beyond India, Biotech International Limited's products are registered in various countries of Africa, Middle East, South America and Europe giving the business a wider demand base through FY2025.

Growth Outlook: FY2026 and Beyond

Biotech International Limited is targeting annualised revenue growth in the range of 18-20%, supported by expanding export volumes, a stronger domestic customer demand and new product introductions from its in-house R&D pipeline.

Capacity expansion remains a key priority as institutional, export, and commercial volumes grow. The company is evaluating targeted investment in fermentation and downstream processing infrastructure while maintaining quality consistency across its manufacturing operations.

Product development will continue to focus on next-generation Biostimulants, microbial combinations from the company's proprietary strain library, and refined formulations for pest and nutrient categories. International growth also remains important, supported by existing product registrations across key markets and the company's cGMP-certified, ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing framework.

As the business scales, Biotech International Limited is strengthening the governance, operational, and financial systems needed to support long-term institutional partnerships, exports and scaling manufacturing.

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