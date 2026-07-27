Biotechnology: The Career Path Many Biology Students Overlook

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New Delhi [India], July 27: What after NEET? Explore career options beyond MBBS and discover how biotechnology is creating opportunities in healthcare, sustainability, research and global innovation.

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Every year, millions of students choose Biology with the dream of becoming doctors. While many secure admission to medical colleges, thousands of equally passionate students begin looking for other meaningful career options in the life sciences. Fortunately, today's scientific landscape offers opportunities that extend well beyond clinical practice.

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One such field is biotechnology - where biology, technology and innovation come together to address some of the world's biggest challenges, from healthcare and sustainable agriculture to environmental conservation and industrial innovation. Among the institutions helping shape this next generation of scientists is TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), New Delhi, a NAAC 'A' accredited Deemed-to-be University established in 1998 by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

With more than two decades of academic excellence and one of the country's early biotechnology programmes, TERI SAS has built a strong foundation in research-led education with sustainability at its core.

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What Happens After NEET?

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) with the aspiration of pursuing MBBS. However, with limited medical seats and intense competition, many capable students begin exploring other career options after Class XII Biology. For students wondering "What if I don't get an MBBS seat?" or "What are the best career options after NEET?", the answer may not lie in giving up on science altogether, but in discovering the many possibilities it offers.

One such field of possibilities is biotechnology. Rather than focusing on clinical practice, biotechnology applies biological sciences to solve real-world challenges across healthcare, agriculture, food systems, environmental sustainability and industrial innovation. For students who enjoy scientific inquiry, laboratory research, and innovation, it offers a way to contribute to discoveries that can improve lives at both national and global levels.

MBBS and Biotechnology: Different Paths, Shared Purpose

Both MBBS and Biotechnology are built on a strong foundation in Biology, but they prepare students for very different careers. While one focuses on diagnosing and treating patients, the other is centred on scientific research, technological innovation, and developing solutions that improve human health, agriculture, and the environment.

Biotechnology Is Shaping the Future Across Industries

The impact of biotechnology today extends far beyond research laboratories. Advances in genetics, molecular biology and data science are helping scientists develop next-generation healthcare solutions, improve agricultural productivity, restore ecosystems, and build more sustainable industries. As new challenges emerge, biotechnology continues to play an increasingly important role in creating practical, science-driven solutions.

A Growing Industry with Expanding Opportunities

The rapid growth of these fields has also expanded career opportunities for biotechnology graduates across research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, environmental organisations, agricultural technology companies and government research agencies. According to the India BioEconomy Report 2026, India is now home to 11,855 registered biotechnology startups, with 1,780 new biotech ventures established in 2025 alone. As investment in healthcare, agriculture and sustainable technologies continues to grow, so too does the demand for skilled biotechnology professionals.

This momentum is also being reinforced through policy. In 2024, the Government of India approved the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy, the country's first biotechnology-specific policy aimed at accelerating innovation-led biomanufacturing and building a robust bio-based economy. The policy seeks to strengthen research, encourage entrepreneurship, establish Bio-AI Hubs and Biomanufacturing Hubs, and support the commercialization of bio-based technologies.

Through BioE3, the Government has identified six priority areas where biotechnology is expected to drive the country's next phase of innovation and sustainable growth: bio-based chemicals and industrial enzymes, functional foods and smart proteins, precision biotherapeutics, climate-resilient agriculture, carbon capture and utilization, and futuristic marine and space research. Together, these focus areas are intended to strengthen India's bioeconomy while advancing Green Growth, Net Zero commitments and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

India's Biotechnology Roadmap Is Creating New Opportunities

India is preparing for the next phase of biotechnology growth. In its Roadmap for Building India as a Leading BioEconomy Powerhouse by 2035, the NITI Frontier Tech Hub envisions biotechnology as a key driver of healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and environmental sustainability. The roadmap aims to grow India's bioeconomy to $691 billion by 2035, create over 30 million high-value jobs, and position the country among the world's top three biotechnology powers.

Rather than focusing on a single discipline, the roadmap highlights the convergence of biotechnology with artificial intelligence, computational biology, automation, and advanced biomanufacturing. It also proposes national missions spanning precision medicine, climate-resilient agriculture, synthetic biology, marine biotechnology, pandemic preparedness, and next-generation biopharmaceuticals.

For students considering biotechnology today, this means the field is becoming increasingly interdisciplinary. Future professionals will be expected to combine biological sciences with data, digital technologies, research and innovation to address challenges in health, food systems, industry, and sustainability. This changing landscape is opening new career pathways across research organisations, biotechnology companies, healthcare, agriculture, and emerging bio-based industries.

Building a Career in Biotechnology: From Undergraduate Studies to Research

For students considering biotechnology after Class XII, choosing the right academic environment is as important as choosing the discipline itself. At TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), students can build a seamless academic journey, from the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in Biotechnology to the Five-Year Integrated M.Sc. Biotechnology or M.Sc. Biotechnology, with opportunities to advance into doctoral research through the Ph.D. in Bioresources and Biotechnology.

A defining feature of biotechnology education at TERI SAS is its strong emphasis on research. Through undergraduate and postgraduate research projects, students develop the scientific knowledge, laboratory skills and analytical capabilities required for careers in research and higher education. They gain exposure to both experimental (wet-lab) and computational (dry-lab) research in areas such as Cancer Biology, Structural Biology, Microbial Pathogenesis, Vector-Borne Diseases, Plant Molecular Breeding and Plant Developmental Biology.

A key feature of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in Biotechnology is its flexible Major-Minor structure, allowing students to combine Biotechnology with disciplines such as Data Science, Environmental Studies or Business Administration to broaden their academic and career prospects.

The curriculum builds strong foundations in molecular biology, genetics, microbiology, and laboratory sciences while connecting these disciplines to real-world applications in healthcare, sustainability, and emerging biological technologies. Students also gain hands-on experience through laboratory work, project-based learning, and exposure to TERI's wider scientific ecosystem.

After Biotechnology: Career Opportunities

A degree in biotechnology can open doors to a wide range of industries where science, technology and innovation intersect. Depending on their interests and specialisation, graduates may pursue careers in:

- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies - Research, product development, quality assurance and manufacturing.

- Healthcare & Diagnostics - Vaccine development, molecular diagnostics and medical technologies.

- Agriculture & Food Technology - Sustainable farming, crop improvement, food safety and agri-biotech innovation.

- Environmental Organisations - Biodiversity conservation, waste management, pollution control and climate solutions.

- Research & Development - Universities, research institutions, government laboratories and private R&D centres.

- Bioinformatics & Genomics - Analyzing biological data, genome research and AI-assisted life sciences.

- Start-ups & Innovation - Entrepreneurship in biotechnology, healthcare and sustainability-driven ventures.

Higher Education Opportunities

Biotechnology is a field built on continuous learning. While many graduates choose to enter industry after completing their degree, others pursue advanced studies to specialize in emerging areas of the life sciences.

Graduates may continue with postgraduate and doctoral programmes in disciplines such as:

- Molecular Biology

- Genetics & Genomics

- Bioinformatics

- Microbiology

- Environmental Biotechnology

- Plant Biotechnology

- Industrial Biotechnology

- Computational Biology

- Biomedical Sciences

Students interested in research can also progress through the TERI School of Advanced Studies' integrated academic ecosystem, from undergraduate study to master's and doctoral research. Biotechnology graduates also pursue higher education and research opportunities in countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, subject to individual university admission requirements.

The Question That Matters Most

Perhaps the most important question isn't whether you become a doctor. It's whether your passion lies in Biology itself.

For many students, not securing an MBBS seat can feel like the end of a long-held ambition. In reality, it can also be the beginning of discovering a different way to make a difference through science. As biotechnology continues to transform healthcare, agriculture, environmental sustainability and industrial innovation, it is emerging as one of the most dynamic and future-focused disciplines within the life sciences.

If your curiosity extends beyond textbooks and your ambition is to discover, innovate and solve real-world challenges, biotechnology offers a future shaped by research, scientific inquiry, and meaningful impact. With research-led programmes spanning undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies, TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, continues to prepare students for careers at the intersection of science, sustainability and innovation.

Your future in Biology has just begun.

Learn More

Explore TERI School of Advanced Studies' Department of Biotechnology to learn more about its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), Five-Year Integrated M.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., research facilities, faculty and admissions:

https://terisas.ac.in/department-of-biotechnology.php

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