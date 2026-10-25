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Home / Business / BIRC 2026 concludes with over 24,000 footfall, strengthening India's global rice trade remained prime focus

BIRC 2026 concludes with over 24,000 footfall, strengthening India's global rice trade remained prime focus

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ANI
Updated At : 08:42 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 concluded in New Delhi on Sunday with a footfall of 24,387 participants over two business days. The conference facilitated business meetings, trade agreements and discussions aimed at expanding India's rice exports and strengthening its position in international markets.

According to the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), which organised the conference, the event brought together policymakers, international buyers, exporters and industry experts to explore new trade opportunities, improve export competitiveness and encourage technological innovation.

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The IREF press release stated that the conference witnessed "fruitful business-to-business (B2B) meetings and contracts signed during the conference."

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The event, held from October 23 to 25, witnessed the participation of former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Chirag Paswan and international delegates.

The first business day focused on global rice demand and supply, emerging export destinations, international trade policies, shipping challenges and financial risk management.

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Industry experts discussed opportunities for Indian rice exporters in Africa, the Gulf, Europe and Asia, while examining the impact of geopolitical developments, freight costs, weather conditions and changing import regulations on international trade.

The release stated that discussions on export documentation, credit insurance, marine insurance, buyer verification and shipping logistics "emphasised the need for effective risk management to reduce commercial losses and shipment-related disputes."

The second business day focused on quality certification, government policies, trade incentives, sustainability, carbon credits and value addition in the rice industry.

Experts highlighted the importance of maintaining international quality standards, particularly in pesticide-residue management, product testing and traceability, to reduce shipment rejections and improve buyer confidence.

According to the release, discussions also explored "opportunities arising from Free Trade Agreements, improved port utilisation, streamlined logistics and access to new international markets."

Sustainable farming and technological innovation were among the major areas of discussion, with experts examining water conservation, carbon-credit opportunities and the use of automation and artificial intelligence in rice milling.

The release noted that these discussions "underlined the importance of innovation, resource efficiency and diversification in building a more competitive and sustainable rice industry."

Industry participants also examined opportunities in value-added rice products, including convenience foods, nutritional innovations, rice bran and paddy-straw utilisation, to improve profitability across the rice value chain.

The conference also featured an awards ceremony and gala dinner, attended by actor Sonu Sood and actress Mouni Roy, where industry contributors were recognised for their achievements.

The event concluded with the announcement of BIRC 2027, with IREF reaffirming its commitment to making the next edition "Bigger, Bolder and Better."

The federation said the conference reinforced India's ambition to strengthen its position in global rice trade through innovation, quality, sustainability and international collaboration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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