Birkbeck, University of London Receives UGC Letter of Approval for Bengaluru Campus

UGC approval paves the way for admissions as Birkbeck Bengaluru prepares to welcome its first cohort of students in India.

London, UK | Sydney, Australia | Bengaluru, India – 3 September 2026 Birkbeck, University of London today announced that it has received the Letter of Approval (LoA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India, granting formal clearance to establish and operate its Bengaluru campus. The LoA follows the Letter of Intent (LoI) granted to Birkbeck earlier this year and marks the final regulatory step under the UGC's 2023 regulations for Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs). The Letter of Approval confirms that the Birkbeck Bengaluru campus meets the academic, regulatory, and quality standards required of foreign universities operating in India.

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With this approval in hand, Birkbeck can now proceed with admissions and begin academic operations at its Bengaluru campus, located at Sattva Tech Park, a leading technology and business hub in Bengaluru. The campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in business management and business analytics, awarded directly by the University of London and delivered under Birkbeck's academic oversight. Students will benefit from research-led teaching and an industry-connected curriculum, at tuition costs estimated to be up to 60 per cent lower than studying in the UK.

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A Milestone Moment for Birkbeck in India This Letter of Approval is a big milestone that reflects the deepening education partnership between India and the United Kingdom and supports India's ambition to expand access to high-quality higher education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Founded in 1823, Birkbeck, University of London has built a two-century reputation for flexible, career-focused education, and the Bengaluru campus marks its first venture into an overseas market.

Commenting on the approval, a senior UGC official noted that the Letter of Approval process is designed to give students and parents assurance on academic quality, governance, and campus readiness before a foreign institution begins operations in India, reinforcing the country's ambitions to become a preferred global education destination.

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Professor Sally Wheeler, Vice-Chancellor of Birkbeck, University of London, said “Receiving the Letter of Approval from the UGC is a landmark moment for Birkbeck, University of London - Bengaluru and brings us to the threshold of welcoming our first students in India. It reflects months of close work with the Commission to demonstrate that our campus meets the highest standards of academic quality and governance. We are now ready to open our doors and extend Birkbeck's 200 plus-year commitment to accessible, high-quality education to students here in India.” Partnership with Education Centre of Australia (ECA) Birkbeck's Bengaluru campus is being established in partnership with Education Centre of Australia (ECA), a global education services provider with more than two decades of experience in transnational education. ECA has provided the financial backing and operational infrastructure required to establish the campus and prepare it for operation. With the LoA now received, the partnership moves into its next phase, which is delivering a high-quality campus and student experience in Bengaluru.

Rupesh Singh, CEO of ECA Group, said: “The Letter of Approval is a significant validation of the work undertaken by Birkbeck, University of London and ECA to build a campus that meets UGC requirements and Birkbeck's academic standards. We are proud to have supported the university through the regulatory and operational journey, and this milestone allows us to focus fully on delivering an outstanding student experience in Bengaluru. It also reinforces ECA's commitment to helping respected universities expand internationally through strong, locally grounded partnerships.” About Birkbeck, University of London Founded in 1823 and a member of the University of London Federation, one of the largest and best-known universities in the world, Birkbeck, University of London is known for world-class, research-led teaching that attracts students from over 140 countries worldwide.

Birkbeck is ranked in the top 300 universities in the world in the Times Higher Education World Rankings 2025 and Time Magazine’s World’s Top Universities 2026. It is ranked in the top 400 in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

www.bbk.ac.uk About Education Centre of Australia ECA Group is a global leader in international education and a trusted university partner, proudly celebrating 20 years of excellence in student recruitment, transnational delivery, and institutional growth. With a strong presence across campuses in Australia and the UK, ECA supports over 10,000 international student enrolments annually through strategic partnerships with leading universities.

ECA collaborates with institutions such as Victoria University, University of Tasmania, University of Canberra, University of the Sunshine Coast, London Metropolitan University, Charles Sturt University (in conjunction with IT Masters), and Birkbeck, University of London. Operating across more than 20 markets, ECA is supported by a global network of over 4,000 certified education agents. Through its higher education, pathway, and EdTech divisions, ECA enables universities to expand internationally and deliver high-quality education in key global markets.

eca.edu.au (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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