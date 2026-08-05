Bisleri Brings the Magic of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Consumers with Limited-Edition Packs and Merchandise

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, has announced its limited-edition bottles celebrating 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' bringing the fun and excitement of one of the most anticipated superhero blockbusters in recent times to consumers across the country. The special-edition packs feature three of the movie's stellar cast, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, and are now available nationwide.

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Timed perfectly with the film's theatrical release, the exclusive range transforms everyday hydration into a collectible experience. 'The Spider-Man: Brand New Day' association will feature across Bisleri's 250ml, 500ml, and 1-litre water bottles.

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Commenting on the launch, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "We are thrilled to associate with 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' the next chapter of one of the biggest and most iconic global movie franchises, and a significant part of today's global pop culture. The association will be brought to life through our limited-edition bottles, which will be an exciting collectible for our consumer base."

The launch will be supported by a high-octane, 360-degree marketing campaign spanning digital engagement and vibrant in-store retail visibility. Taking the excitement directly to the streets, a spectacularly branded Spider-Man x Bisleri Truck will traverse Mumbai, generating massive out-of-home (OOH) buzz and creating high-impact visibility in the lead-up to the film's release.

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The limited-edition water bottles are now available across general and modern trade outlets pan-India.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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