Bisleri Brings the Magic of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Consumers with Limited-Edition Packs

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Bisleri International partnered with Sony Pictures India to celebrate the highly anticipated theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day through an exclusive consumer activation featuring limited-edition Bisleri bottles. The association was rolled out across Bisleri's 250ml, 500ml, and 1-litre water bottles, as special-edition packs made available nationwide.

Advertisement

The collaboration brought the excitement of one of the world's most iconic superhero franchises to an everyday consumer touchpoint, transforming hydration into a fun and collectible experience.

Advertisement

Commenting on the association, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager & Head - Sony Pictures Releasing International, said, "Spider-Man has always had a fun, larger-than-life appeal that connects with audiences across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to take that excitement beyond the big screen and bring it closer to fans through unexpected and engaging consumer touchpoints. Our association with Bisleri allowed us to do just that, bringing the franchise to life through limited-edition bottle designs and a high-impact on-ground activation. It was fantastic to see fans across India experience the magic of Spider-Man in such a fresh and playful way."

Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "We were thrilled to associate with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the next chapter of one of the biggest and most iconic global movie franchises, and a significant part of today's global pop culture. The association was brought to life through our limited-edition bottles, which offered an exciting collectible experience for our consumer base."

Advertisement

The collaboration was amplified through a high-octane, 360-degree marketing campaign spanning digital engagement, retail visibility and an impactful outdoor activation. Taking the excitement directly to the streets, a spectacularly branded Spider-Man: Brand New Day x Bisleri truck traversed Mumbai, generating high-impact OOH visibility and building excitement among fans around the film's theatrical release.

The limited-edition Bisleri bottles were made available across general and modern trade outlets pan-India, allowing consumers and Spider-Man fans to be part of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day experience.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him--and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him--sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics.

For additional information, visit www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)