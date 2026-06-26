Bisleri Comes Onboard as Official Hydration Partner for HSBC Rugby Premier League

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company, has announced a three-year association with the HSBC Rugby Premier League (RPL) as the league's Official Hydration Partner. Through the partnership, Bisleri will support hydration requirements for national and international men's and women's players participating in the HSBC Rugby Premier League over the next three seasons, beginning with Season 2.

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As Bisleri continues to strengthen its presence across sporting platforms in India, the partnership reinforces the brand's focus on athlete wellness and deeper consumer engagement through high-impact sporting ecosystems. Launched by GMR Sports along with Rugby India, the HSBC Rugby Premier League has rapidly emerged as a key platform driving the growth of rugby in India, further strengthened this year with the introduction of women's franchises in Hyderabad. The association will also include digital-first campaigns, on-ground activations, enhanced in-stadium experiences and community-led initiatives aimed at strengthening fan engagement and expanding the league's reach both on and off the field.

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Reflecting on the multi-year association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "We are proud to partner with the HSBC Rugby Premier League at an exciting phase of its growth. Over the next three years, we look forward to supporting both men's and women's players while contributing to the development of rugby in India. As the sport continues to build momentum, this partnership gives us an opportunity to strengthen our association with Indian sport and reinforce the importance of hydration and athlete wellness."

Sujoy Ganguly, CMO, GMR Sports, continued, "As we look ahead to building RPL over the long term, it is essential for us to align with partners who bring both credibility and a deep understanding of athlete needs. Bisleri's legacy and expertise in this space ensure that we can consistently deliver high standards of support to players, including the expanding pool of women athletes. Together, we are committed to strengthening the foundation of rugby in India and creating an environment where athletes can thrive, and the league can evolve into a benchmark for sporting excellence."

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With squads finalised, Season 2 of the HSBC Rugby Premier League is set to be one of its biggest editions yet. Through its role as Official Hydration Partner, Bisleri will support athlete hydration and wellness while further strengthening its association with Indian sport and high-performance environments.

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About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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