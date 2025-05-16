Bisleri Excites Consumers with "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Limited Edition Pack

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water, announced a limited-edition pack collaboration with the global blockbuster franchise, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" starring global icon Tom Cruise. The film is set to release in India on May 17--six days ahead of its U.S. release--and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Expressing enthusiasm on this collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the legendary and iconic 'Mission: Impossible' franchise for its latest release 'The Final Reckoning'. This is one of our most prestigious associations and will further strengthen our position in today's pop culture and generate consumer excitement with the limited-edition collectibles."

Advertisement

The collaboration will be brought alive with limited edition bottles spanning the water and soda category across key metros. It will further be amplified with co-branded delivery trucks, retail POSM material, and engaging digital content.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Advertisement

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)