Bisleri International and Ministry of Earth Sciences Join Hands for Coastal Clean-Up Across 35 Beaches

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

• Collaboration for ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign - - coastal cleanliness and responsible plastic waste management across India’s coastal regions

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• 21,418. Kgs of used plastic collected for recycling as part of the campaign and cleanup

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Bisleri International, through its flagship ‘Bottles for Change’ CSR initiative, collaborated with the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) for the Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar (Clean Coast, Safe Sea) campaign and cleanup drive. The week-long initiative was held from 12th to 19th September 2026, with the final day marking International Coastal Cleanup Day. During the period, Bisleri supported coastal cleanliness and plastic waste management activities across35 beaches in 9 States & 2 Union Territory with 8,235 volunteers. Collected 21,418 kgs of used plastic and channeled for recycling promoting circular economy.

Bisleri engages with students on waste management during the Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar coastal clean-up campaign

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At the heart of Bottles for Change is the belief that plastic is not waste, but a valuable resource when responsibly segregated and recycled. This is particularly important for coastal ecosystems, where mismanaged land-based waste threatens marine ecosystems, biodiversity, and coastal livelihoods. In this context, the campaign brought together citizens, government, institutions, stakeholders, volunteers and other partners to promote cleaner beaches, responsible waste disposal, source segregation and recycling. The initiative also echoed this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day theme, “Clean Seas for Resilient Communities,” by linking cleaner coastlines with stronger and more resilient coastal communities.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director – Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, “Healthy marine ecosystems and biodiversity are lifelines for coastal communities. Tackling the growing waste disposal problem in these ecologically sensitive areas is therefore a priority. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences addresses plastic waste pollution by initiating collective action in coastal regions of the country. Through Bottles for Change, we have consistently focused on proper waste management to curb pollution and create a circular economy for plastics. As part of this campaign, we aim to encourage citizens and communities to adopt waste segregation and collection with an goal of sending used plastic responsibly for recycling.”

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Earth Sciences said, "Marine plastic pollution has emerged as a critical environmental challenge. Our two-year partnership with Bisleri for the Swachh Sagar: Surakshit Sagar campaign has added an important focus on responsible plastic waste management and recycling. As part of this collaboration, Bisleri has undertaken coastal clean-up activities across 35 beaches, helping connect coastal cleanliness with everyday waste-management practices. Such partnerships are important in building greater awareness, encouraging sustained citizen participation, and strengthening collective efforts towards protecting our marine and coastal ecosystems."

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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