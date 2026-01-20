Bisleri International and National Book Trust Launch a Comic Book for Children on Waste Management at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 20: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the National Book Trust (NBT), Ministry of Education, Government of India, has launched a comic book titled "Chhota Bheem and Vidya's - Big Green Mission", aimed at fostering environmental responsibility and waste management awareness among children. The book launch at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 was graced by Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, National Book Trust; Mr. Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust; Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Kumar Vikram, Chief Editor & Joint Director, National Book Trust.

To ensure accessibility, inclusion, and relevance across India's diverse linguistic landscape, the comic book will be translated in 48 languages, including 22 listed languages under Schedule VIII of the Indian Constitution. Through engaging storytelling and relatable characters, the book introduces young readers to key concepts such as waste segregation, recycling, and sustainable consumption, encouraging them to adopt responsible waste practices from an early age. Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., the creators of the iconic Chhota Bheem universe, extended creative support in script development and visual design to ensure engagement, visual appeal, and suitability for young audiences.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Bisleri International and NBT towards promoting environmental awareness and responsible behaviour through educational content. Designed to be both informative and engaging, the comic seeks to encourage children and young adults to incorporate sustainable waste management practices into their everyday lives."

Mr. Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India expressed, "This book will inspire children to adopt eco-friendly habits in their daily lives and actively contribute towards building a sustainable future. Our continued collaboration with Bisleri International allows us to not only address waste management but also show how partnerships with responsible organizations can help shape positive values among children and youth."

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., through its continued focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship, has played a key role in shaping the publication's concept and themes. The partnership brings together socially relevant messaging and age-appropriate learning, making environmental education accessible and impactful for young readers. The narratives, supported by vibrant illustrations and familiar characters, highlight how small individual actions can collectively contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment. The stories emphasise that environmental stewardship begins early and is fostered when children are equipped with knowledge and positive examples.

Recently, Bisleri International collaborated with the NBT to set a Guinness World Record for environmental pledges, in association with the Pune Book Festival. In 2025, the two organisations also signed a MoU with the Centre for Environment Education (CEE) to launch an educational book on plastic waste management for schools in 48 languages. Based on their firm, long-standing association, Bisleri International and National Book Trust continue to work together on initiatives that leverage education and storytelling to engage India's youth on critical sustainability issues, reinforcing their shared vision of nurturing environmentally conscious future generations.

