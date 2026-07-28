Bisleri International and NBT India Launch a Multilingual Comic Book at the Chinar Book Festival, 2026

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Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28: Bisleri International, in collaboration with the National Book Trust (NBT), Ministry of Education, Government of India officially launched the comic book "Chhota Bheem & Vidya - Big Green Mission" at the Chinar Book Festival 2026 held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. The launch is part of Bottles for Change, Bisleri International's flagship initiative for plastic-waste recycling and responsible waste management. Available in 48 languages, including all 22 scheduled Indian languages, the comic book aims to inspire environmental responsibility among children. As part of the launch, 20,000 English and Urdu copies of the book were distributed in schools across the state.

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The event was graced by Dr. Amit Wanchoo, Chief Convenor, Chinar Book Festival 2026; Shri Waseem Raja, JKAS, Joint Director, Tourism Department, J&K; Shri Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah, MLA - Gulmarg, J&K; Shri Mr. Anshul Garg, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Smt. Shobha Kapoor, Senior Lead - Partnerships & Communications along with Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International.

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On the occasion, Dr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "At Bisleri, we believe that creating a more sustainable future begins with inspiring the next generation. Through our collaboration with the National Book Trust under our 'Bisleri Greener Promise' initiative, we are using the power of storytelling to make environmental responsibility engaging, relatable, and accessible for children across India. We hope 'Chhota Bheem & Vidya - Big Green Mission' inspires young readers to embrace simple, everyday actions that can make a meaningful difference for the planet."

Mr. Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India, said, "Comic books are a powerful tool to engage young readers. Chhota Bheem & Vidya - Big Green Mission uses popular, relatable characters to encourage children to adopt simple, sustainable habits and understand how everyday actions make a difference. Our continued association with Bisleri International educates and inspires young minds with an aim to nurture a generation of informed and responsible citizens."

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To encourage children to embrace reading, physical activity and environmental responsibility, a 5K Reading Marathon, "Together We Read, Together We Lead" was held on 25 July 2026 along Dal Lake. The Honorable Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha flagged off the marathon. Organized as part of the week-long Chinar Book Festival, the marathon brought together thousands of school children from across Jammu & Kashmir. The event attempted to set a record in the India Book of Records (IBR) and Asia Book of Records (ABR) in the category "Maximum Children Participating in a Marathon to Promote Reading and Environment."

The festival also featured a Bottles for Change sustainability stall showcasing products made from recycled plastic. Through interactive exhibits, visitors, including young students learnt how used plastic is collected, recycled and transformed into useful everyday products contributing to a circular economy.

Together, the comic book launch, Reading Marathon and the stall combined active participation and practical learning to encourage children and communities to adopt more environmentally responsible habits. The event marked a significant step for Bisleri's Bottles for Change initiative as it continues to drive awareness around responsible plastic waste management and sustainable living.

In partnership with the National Book Trust, the initiative demonstrated how storytelling and education can inspire positive action and empower children to become changemakers for a greener future.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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