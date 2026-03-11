Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bisleri International today announced a landmark six-year strategic partnership with Procam International, becoming the Official Hydration Partner for four of the world’s most prestigious distance running events - the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru, and Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata.

Through this long-term association, Bisleri strengthens its position as the hydration partner of choice for India’s largest and most influential running platforms, supporting hundreds of thousands of participants across elite, amateur, and community categories.

As part of the partnership, Bisleri will power the race-day experience with multiple hydration stations placed strategically across the course, ensuring seamless access to safe and reliable hydration for runners. The brand will have a strong on-ground presence through inflatable arches and integrated route branding. Limited-edition Bisleri bottles featuring elite runners will also be introduced to commemorate the events and celebrate sporting excellence. The brand will further amplify the association through engaging digital content campaigns, bringing race stories, athlete journeys, and behind-the-scenes moments to audiences nationwide.

In line with its sustainability commitment, Bisleri will extend its Bisleri Greener Promise initiative across these events. This includes the installation of recycled plastic benches and dedicated waste collection bins at marathon venues, promoting responsible plastic usage and recycling awareness among participants and spectators alike.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, “At Bisleri, we believe hydration is fundamental to performance — whether in sport or in everyday life. Our long-term partnership with Procam International is a natural extension of our commitment to enable excellence at scale. These marquee marathons represent the very best of human endurance, community participation, and national pride. We are proud to power these moments over the next six years. Equally important is our responsibility towards sustainability. Through our Greener Promise initiatives at these events, we aim to demonstrate that large-scale sporting platforms can also be environmentally responsible.” Speaking on the brand’s marketing and consumer engagement strategy, Mr. Tushar Malhotra, Director – Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, said, “Bisleri has been championing hydration across India and Middle East's with a sports marketing portfolio covering more than 120+ associations. Our strategic six-year association with Procam International provides a powerful platform to connect with a highly engaged consumer base in India's largest participative sport spectacle." With this association, Bisleri International not only reinforces its leadership in the hydration category but also aligns with India’s growing culture of fitness, community participation, and sustainable event execution.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International, said, ”The Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, TCS World 10K Bengaluru, and Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata are more than races — they are movements that inspire healthier cities and stronger communities. Our association with Bisleri reflects a shared vision to accelerate the growth of running in India and strengthen its ecosystem. Hydration is fundamental to performance, and this partnership enables us to set new benchmarks in race-day excellence and environmental responsibility. Together, over the next six years, we will enhance the runner experience at scale while shaping a more sustainable and future-ready distance running ecosystem for India.” About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

About Procam International Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Founded by the dynamic Singh brothers Anil and Vivek, Procam is India's premier sports management company and is involved in live events, sports consultancy, and live television production. With astute planning and exemplary execution, Procam has a track record of conceptualising and promoting over 100 international events, across the disciplines of Powerboat Racing, Cricket, Football, Tennis, Distance Running, Squash, WWE, Horse Racing, Volleyball, among others. These events have elicited participation of the highest calibre of athletes and huge public interest and attendance.

Pioneers of the distance running movement in India, Procam International’s Big 4 – Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K and Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata— are global leaders in their respective distances. They have ushered in a running revolution that has helped redefine the health, fitness, and ‘giving’ paradigm of our country. For more information, please visit www.procam.in.

