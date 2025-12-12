Bisleri International Conducts Mega Cleanliness Drive with Katalytic Charter Educational Foundation in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sikkim, India (NewsVoir)

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading packaged drinking water company, organized a Mega Cleanliness Drive in partnership with the Katalytic Charter Educational Foundation (KCEF). The activity was held across three charter schools and brought together total approximate 125 participants, students, teachers, volunteers, Bisleri representatives, and collected around 560 kg of waste across a stretch of 11 kms. The drive is part of the ongoing collaboration between Bisleri and KCEF to encourage students to build simple, everyday habits around waste management and recycling.

The event was attended by Mrs. Chimi Donka, Chief Education Officer, Gangtok District, Mr. Anugrah E Rai, Joint Director, School Education, Education Department, Mr. Tshering Yangchen Joint Director, IT, Education Department, Mr. N. B Chettri, Assistant Director, SE, Education Department and Ms. Choeki CEO of Katalytic Charter Educational Foundation, Community members were also present and encouraged students to look after the environment around them.

The day began with a short opening ceremony, followed by the distribution of cleanup kits. Volunteers then spent two hours collecting and sorting waste from selected areas. Students were provided with gloves, masks, trash bags, and safety kits. The event included a small discussion on plastic waste management, and a photo session with students, followed by distribution of certificates to all the participants for their involvement.

Speaking about the activity, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director – Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, “At Bisleri, we try to involve young people and communities in simple actions that build long-term habits. This drive with KCEF is another step in that direction. We want students to feel confident about taking small but meaningful steps for the environment.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Chimi Donka, Chief Education Officer, Gangtok District said, "I am delighted to see students taking such an active role in promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness. Initiatives like this not only instils a sense of responsibility among young minds but also inspire our communities to embrace sustainable practices. I commend Bisleri International and KCEF for their continued efforts in nurturing a cleaner and greener Sikkim."

The collaboration reflects Bisleri’s wider work on responsible plastic use, recycling, and community participation. Together with KCEF, the company aims to nurture a sense of shared responsibility and encourage young people in Sikkim to lead by example.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)