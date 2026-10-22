Bisleri International Continues as Official Hydration Partner of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 22: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading packaged drinking water company, has announced the continuation of its association with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) as the Official Hydration Partner, further strengthening its presence in India’s growing running and endurance sports ecosystem. The partnership will extend across all Procam distance running events, bringing Bisleri’s hydration expertise to the race-day experience and its community of runners and participants.

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As one of India’s leading and most recognised running events, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon provides a strong platform to highlight the importance of hydration in running and active lifestyles. Bisleri will provide on-ground hydration support through designated Hydration Zones and Mist Zones, along with Visi Coolers and product availability across key event areas.

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Furthering its sustainability commitment, Bisleri will integrate its Greener Promise initiatives into the event experience through Wings of Change, an art installation created using 2,000 used PET bottles, Benches of Dreams made from recycled plastic, and dedicated bins to encourage responsible waste segregation and recycling.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director – Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, said, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon brings together the spirit of running and hydration. Hydration is an essential part of every runner’s journey, supporting endurance and performance. Our continued association with the marathon has been a valued partnership, allowing us to champion hydration and engage with the running community.”

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Mr Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International said, “We are delighted to continue our association with Bisleri International as the Official Hydration Partner of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Hydration is a critical part of the runner experience, and Bisleri’s presence across our Hydration Zones has consistently added value for our participants. We look forward to building on this partnership and creating an even better experience for runners this season.”

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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