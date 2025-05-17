Bisleri International, NBT & CEE Sign a Joint MoU to Launch Educational Book on Plastic Waste Management for Schools in 48 Languages

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 17: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Book Trust, India (NBT) and Centre for Environment Education (CEE) to develop and distribute an educational book on plastic waste management for schools across the country. The initiative, aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental awareness among youth, will be created by NBT in collaboration with Bisleri and the Centre for Environment Education (CEE). Bisleri will sponsor the printing of 1 lakh books in 48 languages. The books will be distributed to educational institutions nationwide over the next two years.

The MoU was formally signed at a ceremony held at the Constitution Club of India by Mr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, and Shri Yuvaraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust. The event was graced by Shri Kartikeya Sarabhai, Founder and Director, Centre for Environment Education, as the Chief Guest. The event witnessed an engaging series of insights on plastic waste management and engaging youth for environmental action. The ceremony also featured an interactive SDG awareness session with enthusiastic school students that sparked meaningful discussions on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., highlighted, "Plastic waste management is a crucial component of environmental conservation. As the largest demographic in India, youth participation in climate action is vital. Our partnership with NBT and CEE reflects Bisleri's commitment to embedding sustainability in everyday life. Through this educational book, we aim to make knowledge on sustainability and circular economy accessible to young changemakers from diverse linguistic backgrounds. This will empower them to foster a greener, more responsible future."

Adding to this, Shri Yuvaraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust said, "At NBT, we are excited to collaborate with Bisleri & CEE is a crucial step in our mission in shaping the mindset of young students, inspiring them to take responsibility for their actions and become leaders in sustainability. This book is just one of the many ways we are working together to raise awareness and empower students across India to become change agents in environmental conservation."

The book is an adaptation of "Towards Responsible Use of Plastics," previously published by Bisleri and CEE in eight Indian languages. The new edition will be developed by NBT, following a separate agreement granting the rights to adapt and use the original content. It will focus on responsible plastic usage, waste segregation, and circular economy principles.

Shri Kartikeya Sarabhai, Founder Director, Centre for Environment Education (CEE) said, "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and the urgent need for educating young minds about plastic waste management and the circular economy. We are proud to contribute to this effort, which aligns with our goal of fostering a sustainable future for the next generation."

As part of the broader collaboration, Bisleri will be onboarded as NBT's Sustainability Partner and will participate in all National Book Fairs organized by NBT. A highlight of the partnership will be a Guinness World Record attempt, engaging 75,000-80,000 participants to pledge their commitment to sustainability.

To further promote awareness and use of recycled materials, Bisleri will install 10 recycled plastic benches at each NBT office across India. NBT will also provide complimentary kiosk space and branding opportunities for Bisleri at all its book fairs and events. Additionally, NBT book fairs will screen sustainability-themed films curated by Bisleri via dedicated television displays. Further, both organizations will co-create a 60-second educational video on plastic waste management. This video will be hosted on the NBT website.

This initiative is a key component of Bisleri's Bottles for Change campaign, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability, youth engagement, and environmental education.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

