Bisleri International Partners with Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute to Promote Plastic Recycling & Circular Economy

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23: Bisleri International, India’s leading packaged drinking water company has signed a Letter of Association with Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College & Research Institute, Ponneri, Tamil Nadu. The partnership, under Bisleri’s flagship sustainability initiative Bottles for Change, will engage students and equip them to promote responsible waste management and plastic recycling.

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As part of the collaboration, National Service Scheme (NSS) students from the colleges will work closely with Bisleri’s “Bottles of Change” team to conduct awareness programmes, plastic waste collection, and recycling initiatives, and activities aimed at encouraging responsible waste management.

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Highlighting the role of the youth in creating lasting change, Mr K. Ganesh, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Bisleri International, said, “Young Champions can play an important role in driving lasting behavioural change around plastic waste management. Through Bottles for Change, we aim to equip students with the awareness and opportunities to participate in responsible plastic collection and recycling. Our collaboration with Dr M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute will help extend these efforts beyond the campus and encourage more sustainable practices within the wider community.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr S. Balasundari, Dean, Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute, said, “Through the collaboration with Bisleri, we aim to strengthen awareness around plastic recycling, responsible waste management and environmental conservation among our students, staff and the wider community. The active involvement of our NSS students is a great opportunity to translate environmental awareness into meaningful action and contribute to more sustainable practices.”

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The partnership seeks to engage students as active participants in environmental conservation while also building greater awareness within surrounding communities about the importance of segregating, collecting and responsibly recycling used plastic.

An integral part of Bisleri’s Greener Promise vision for a more sustainable future, Bottles for Change focuses on promoting responsible plastic management through awareness, collection and recycling. The initiative works with educational institutions, communities and other stakeholders to encourage behavioural change and strengthen systems that help channel used plastic towards recycling.

The collaboration with Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute extends this effort by engaging students in hands-on sustainability initiatives and enabling them to promote responsible waste management practices within the campus and surrounding communities.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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