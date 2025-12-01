Bisleri International Partners with Manorama Hortus in Kochi as the Exclusive Hydration and Sustainability Partner

Kochi, Kerala, India (NewsVoir)

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading packaged drinking water company, has partnered with Manorama Hortus, the literature festival by Malayala Manorama in Kochi, under its ‘Bisleri Bottles for Change’ initiative. Under this partnership, Bisleri is the exclusive Hydration and Sustainability Partner. The association highlights Bisleri’s continued commitment to promoting responsible plastic use, recycling, and sustainability-driven public engagement.

As part of the on-ground experience, Bisleri has set up Bottles for Change (BFC) and Bisleri stalls at the festival, along with benches made from recycled plastic, strategically placed recycling bins, and a specially designed bookshelf constructed entirely from recycled plastic. These installations not only enhance the visitor experience but also demonstrate practical and creative ways to repurpose used plastic, reinforcing the message of circularity.

Speaking on the association, Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International said, “This partnership with Manorama Hortus is a natural extension of our ‘Bottles for Change’ mission - bringing sustainability into the heart of community life. By turning recycled plastic into thoughtful installations, we’re not just reducing waste — we’re sparking conversations, inspiring creativity, and helping people see how small actions can have a big impact. The possibilities of recycling are immense, and our ‘Bench of Dreams,’ made from recycled plastic, is a simple reminder of that. Together with Malayala Manorama, we are helping people realise that recycling can be both beautiful and impactful, inspiring more individuals to join us in shaping a greener future.”

This partnership reinforces Bisleri’s mission to drive behavioural change through meaningful collaborations and immersive initiatives that inspire communities to adopt greener, more responsible lifestyles. Through its ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative, Bisleri continues to educate and empower citizens to segregate and recycle plastic responsibly. By embedding plastic waste management into ecologically significant areas, the campaign advances conservation and encourages responsible recycling within local communities.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

