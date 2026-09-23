Bisleri International Partners with National Book Trust at Gomti Book Festival 2026 to Promote Plastic Recycling

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: Bisleri International, under its Bottles for Change initiative, is bringing together literacy and environmental awareness at the Gomti Book Festival 2026 in collaboration with the National Book Trust, India (NBT), Ministry of Education, Government of India. As part of the initiative, the comic book “Chhota Bheem & Vidya – Big Green Mission” will be distributed among children attending the festival. The book aims to encourage reading and helping children understand the importance of responsible plastic waste management and adopt more sustainable everyday practices, promoting circular economy and recycling.

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Bisleri set up a Bottles for Change stall at the venue, showcasing a range of products made from recycled plastic. Through simple, interactive displays, students will discover how used plastic bottles can be collected, recycled and upcycled into a variety of everyday products, highlighting the many innovative ways plastic can be given a new life.

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On the occasion, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director – Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, “Our collaboration with the National Book Trust at the Gomti Book Festival reflects our belief that environmental awareness should start at an early age. Through ‘Chhota Bheem & Vidya – Big Green Mission’, we are using storytelling to make responsible plastic waste management simple, engaging and relatable for children. We hope this initiative encourages young readers to understand the importance of responsible post-consumer plastic disposal and embrace simple everyday actions that can contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.”

Mr. Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India, said, “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Bisleri on plastic awareness. Books have the power to shape how children understand the world around them. Through the Gomti Book Festival and the distribution of ‘Chhota Bheem & Vidya – Big Green Mission’, we hope to make environmental responsibility engaging for children and encourage them to adopt simple practices like plastic segregation and recycling.”

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The nine-day Gomti Book Festival showcase a diverse selection of books across genres and age groups, with more than 120 publishers from across India presenting their publications across over 200 book stalls. Visitors will also have an opportunity to explore the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya, India’s national digital library, which offers free access to more than 3,000 e-books across genres and Indian languages. Besides books, the festival offers a range of literary and cultural experiences, including interactions with authors, panel discussions, book launches, cultural programmes and activities for children.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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