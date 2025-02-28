NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business to enhance energy efficiency and expand the use of renewable energy. This initiative is a key step under 'Bisleri's Greener Promise', reinforcing the company's commitment to a sustainable future. As part of the partnership, up to 13.6 MW of solar power will be installed across six major Bisleri International plants in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "Our collaboration with Schneider Electric underscores our commitment to sustainable solutions and the economic benefits of renewable energy. The project is set to increase Bisleri's green energy usage to nearly 33% while improving energy efficiency by 2.5% across its manufacturing plants. Additionally, this initiative is expected to cut carbon emissions by approximately 16,000 tons per year, further advancing Bisleri's sustainability goals."

Advertisement

Adding to this, Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, shared, "At Schneider Electric, we are committed to enabling businesses to reduce their environmental footprint by embracing cleaner and smarter energy solutions. Our Sustainability division has been a pioneer in enhancing energy efficiency across sectors. Our association with Bisleri International will further optimize the use of renewable energy. We congratulate Bisleri in their quest to become a Green Yodha for the planet. Collaborations like these are pivotal for a sustainable future, and by integrating innovative energy solutions, we will collaborate with Bisleri to bolster efficiency and foster a sustainable future for all."

As part of 'Bisleri's Greener Promise', the company has already deployed rooftop solar panels that generate 2.5% of its energy from renewable sources. Furthermore, Phase 1 of the lightweighting of PET bottles has successfully reduced the company's CO2 footprint by 15,000 tons per year.

Advertisement

Bisleri International remains committed to sustainability through recycling plastic, conserving water, and replenishing natural resources, all key pillars of 'Bisleri's Greener Promise'.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.www.se.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)