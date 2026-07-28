Bisleri International Partners with Ultimate Table Tennis as Official Hydration Partner for the Second Year

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company, partners with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) as its Official Hydration Partner. As part of the second year of the association, Bisleri will support the league's hydration requirements while strengthening its brand presence across one of India's premier table tennis platforms.

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Through this association, the brand aims to enhance fan engagement and visibility with an integrated presence across on-ground and media platforms. The partnership will feature prominent branding across LED boards & perimeter boards, showcasing brand film, television commercials, exclusive campaign shoots, visi coolers, iceboxes, and a robust digital campaign with amplification of videos across digital platforms, ensuring extensive engagement with audiences throughout the tournament.

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Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said,"We're proud to partner with Ultimate Table Tennis as its Official Hydration Partner. The league has played a key role in growing table tennis in India, and we're excited to support its journey. By helping athletes stay hydrated and connecting with fans, this partnership reflects our commitment to Indian sport and the role hydration plays in performance."

Commenting on the partnership, Vita Dani, Chairperson Ultimate Table Tennis said, "We are pleased to welcome Bisleri International as the Official Hydration Partner of Ultimate Table Tennis. As a brand synonymous with trust and quality, Bisleri's association aligns with our commitment to delivering a world-class sporting experience for players and fans alike. We look forward to working together over the next three years to elevate the league through impactful fan engagement and integrated brand experiences."

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The partnership begins with Season 7 of Ultimate Table Tennis, taking place from July 9 to July 26, 2026, at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. The long-term association reflects Bisleri's continued commitment to supporting Indian sport, promoting athlete wellness, and strengthening its presence across one of the country's premier table tennis leagues.

Link: www.instagram.com/reel/DbS5LF6zovc/?igsh=MWNkOWV6cTh0Mm9hMA==

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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