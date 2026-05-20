Bisleri Introduces Kattalan-Themed Limited-Edition Packs

Kerala, India (NewsVoir)

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Bisleri International, India’s leading packaged drinking water brand, has announced its latest limited-edition pack association with the Malayalam film Kattalan starring Antony Varghese. As part of the collaboration, Bisleri has introduced special-edition packs featuring the film’s star cast across its 500 ml, 1 Litre and 750 ml Soda SKUs in Kerala, bringing the excitement directly to consumers.

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With Malayalam cinema continuing to enjoy strong cultural influence and a deeply engaged fan base, the collaboration aims to extend the excitement around Kattalan beyond theatres and into everyday consumer experiences.

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Commenting on the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, “Entertainment today has evolved into a powerful engagement ecosystem where fandom, culture and consumer experiences increasingly intersect. At Bisleri, we see regional cinema as an important avenue for building sharper cultural relevance and creating associations that feel organic to consumers. Kattalan is an example of how impactful storytelling can drive audience excitement, and this collaboration allows us to participate in that momentum through meaningful and high-visibility consumer touchpoints.”

The Kattalan limited-edition packs are available at retail outlets across Kerala, including general and modern trade stores. The association is being amplified through in-store branding, and digital and social media engagement aimed at extending the film’s visibility beyond theatres.

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About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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