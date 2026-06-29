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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, has announced its limited-edition bottles inspired by Carry On Jatta 4. The limited-edition packs celebrate the much-loved Punjabi comedy franchise and are available across Punjab, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Delhi in 250 ml, 500 ml, 1-litre packs and Soda.

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The collaboration celebrates one of Punjabi cinema's most loved and successful film franchises, featuring popular stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Karamjit Anmol. As excitement for the film continues to grow, Bisleri brings the celebration closer to fans through limited-edition packs that capture the spirit of regional entertainment, cultural pride, humour and warmth shared with family and friends.

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Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said "Regional cinema has been a powerful cultural force with deep audience connect and influence. At Bisleri, we understand the significance of connecting with consumers through platforms and experiences that builds local brand love. Our association with Carry On Jatta 4 connects us with audiences through a beloved Punjabi entertainment franchise while reinforcing our presence during moments that shape culture."

The limited-edition Carry On Jatta 4 bottles will be available across general and modern trade outlets in Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi NCR. The campaign aims to bring the excitement of the film beyond cinema halls and closer to consumers across the region.

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About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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