Bisleri Launches Limited-Edition Cocktail 2 Bottles Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

Bisleri International, India’s leading packaged drinking water brand, has announced its limited-edition bottles inspired by Cocktail 2. The limited-edition bottles will feature the film's star-studded lead cast, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and are now available across key markets including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Ahmedabad in 250 ml, 500 ml and 1-litre packs.

Advertisement

Timed with the release of Cocktail 2, the collaboration taps into the nostalgia and anticipation surrounding one of Bollywood's most recognisable film franchises. With the sequel already generating significant buzz across social media and fan communities, Bisleri brings the excitement closer to consumers through limited-edition packs that celebrate entertainment, culture and shared experiences.

Advertisement

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, “With its strong pop-culture appeal, Cocktail continues to hold a special place in the minds of audiences. As Cocktail 2 brings together a stellar cast and generates significant excitement among fans, it is poised to become one of the most talked-about entertainment events of the year. Bisleri’s association with the film aligns with our strategy of partnering with high-impact entertainment properties that drive engagement and cultural relevance, allowing us to be part of a moment that is already creating considerable buzz across audiences and platforms.”

The limited-edition Cocktail 2 bottles will be available across general and modern trade outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Ahmedabad. As part of the activation, four specially branded Bisleri trucks will travel across Mumbai, creating high-impact visibility for the collaboration and building excitement around the film's release. The campaign will also be amplified through branded retail visibility and digital engagement, extending the association beyond theatres and bringing it closer to consumers.

Advertisement

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)