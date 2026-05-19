Bisleri Launches Limited-Edition Karuppu Packs Featuring Suriya

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, has announced its limited-edition bottles inspired by the much-anticipated Tamil film Karuppu. Featuring south superstar Suriya, who leads the film alongside Trisha Krishnan, the collectible bottles are now available across Tamil Nadu in 250 ml, 500 ml, 1 Litre and Bisleri Soda packs.

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Timed with the film's growing buzz, the association taps into the deep cultural influence of Tamil cinema and transforms everyday consumer touchpoints into moments of fandom. By bringing Karuppu to retail shelves, Bisleri continues to strengthen its regional connect through hyperlocal, culturally relevant campaigns that resonate strongly with consumers.

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Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "At Bisleri, we are always looking for meaningful ways to connect with consumers through moments and passions that matter to them. In Tamil Nadu, cinema is more than entertainment, it is an integral part of popular culture. Our association with Karuppu allows us to participate in that cultural excitement while building stronger consumer engagement at scale."

The limited-edition Karuppu packs will be available across retail outlets in Tamil Nadu, spanning general and modern trade channels. The campaign will also be amplified through branded retail visibility, on-ground activations, digital engagement, ensuring fans can experience the collaboration across multiple touchpoints.

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About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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