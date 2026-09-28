Bisleri Showcases Plastic Circularity Through Its Bottles for Change CSR Initiative at World Circular Economy Forum 2026

NewsVoir

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 28: Bisleri International, through its flagship ‘Bottles for Change’ CSR initiative, showcased its approach to responsible plastic waste management and resource recovery at the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2026 held on September 15th to 18th. The 10th edition of the global forum was inaugurated by Shri Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, in the presence of government officials, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, innovators and sustainability practitioners from 62 countries.

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The Bottles for Change stall was visited by Shri Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Hon'ble Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Gujarat; Shri Pravinbhai Mali, Hon'ble Minister of State for Forests and Environment, Climate Change, Government of Gujarat, International Delegates; representatives from the Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board and Gujarat Pollution Control Board; and senior officials from State Pollution Control Boards across Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala, J&K and Chhattisgarh. During their visit, Bisleri showcased its sustainability and responsible waste management initiatives. The discussions focused on improving plastic waste collection, promoting recycling, and reusing resources efficiently to create a cleaner, more sustainable environment. It highlighted the importance of source segregation and collective participation in strengthening a circular economy for plastics.

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Speaking about the participation, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director – Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "Advancing a circular economy requires collaboration across governments, businesses, institutions and citizens. Platforms such as the World Circular Economy Forum create opportunities for meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange around scalable solutions for resource efficiency and waste management. Through Bottles for Change, we continue to promote awareness and action around responsible plastic waste management and recycling, while helping create pathways to strengthen the circular economy for plastics."

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

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With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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