Bisleri Unveils Limited-Edition Packs Featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju from 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'

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Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 26: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, has announced its latest limited-edition pack association with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, bringing the excitement of one of the most anticipated Malayalam film releases closer to consumers across Kerala. As part of the collaboration, Bisleri will introduce special-edition bottles featuring the film's lead actors, Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, across its 500 ml and 1 Litre packs in Kerala.

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Timed with the film's theatrical release, the collaboration celebrates the strong cultural influence of Malayalam cinema while extending the excitement around Bethlehem Kudumba Unit into everyday consumer experiences. By bringing the film's distinctive identity to Bisleri bottles, the association creates a distinctive touchpoint for movie enthusiasts while strengthening the brand's regional connection.

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Commenting on the launch, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "Kerala has a deeply engaged audience for cinema, with Malayalam films playing an important role in shaping conversations, culture and everyday entertainment. At Bisleri, our regional strategy is centred on building meaningful consumer affinity by aligning with properties that have a strong cultural resonance in their markets. Our association with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit brings together the excitement around a highly anticipated Onam release."

The limited-edition Bethlehem Kudumba Unit bottles will be available across general and modern trade outlets in Kerala in 500 ml and 1 Litre packs.

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About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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