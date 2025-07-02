NewsVoir

Puri (Odisha) [India], July 2: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water brand under its flagship sustainability initiative, Bottles for Change (BFC), implemented a comprehensive, end-to-end plastic waste management drive during the Puri Rath Yatra 2025, one of India's most celebrated and high-footfall religious events. The drive was conducted in partnership with Puri's Municipal Corporation and the District Administration. It focused on promoting responsible plastic use, collection, and recycling by deploying a community-centric approach.

As part of the drive, plastic collection bins were strategically placed at high-footfall areas along the Rath Yatra route to encourage pilgrims and visitors to dispose of plastic responsibly. The initiative also engaged Self-Help Group (SHG) members to facilitate on-ground segregation of plastic waste. All collected plastic was transported to a designated Material Recovery Facility (MRF) for sorting, processing, and subsequently to recycling facilities, thereby ensuring that no plastic waste ends up in landfills.

Commenting on this initiative, K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "The Puri Rath Yatra presents a great opportunity to promote environmental responsibility. Through our Bottles for Change initiative, we are proud to support the Yatra by integrating sustainable practices ranging from bin placement and community engagement to material recovery and post-event clean-ups. Our efforts aim to ensure that the celebrations are both joyful and environmentally conscious."

Additionally, to ensure cleanliness and raise awareness about environmental stewardship, Bisleri will also conduct two large-scale clean-up drives post the event in collaboration with students and citizen volunteers, reinforcing the values of shared civic responsibility and collective climate action.

The campaign at Puri is a part of Bisleri's Bottles for Change footprint in Eastern India and vital in making plastic circularity a community-led movement. BFC initiative focuses on promoting plastic recycling, with Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) playing a key role. Bisleri has established these MRFs across India, including in Harvalem (Goa) Tiruvallur Municipal Corporation and SRM University (Chennai), Ranthambore National Park (Sawai Madhapur), and K East Ward (Mumbai). These MRFs, along with the Bench of Dreams initiative, contribute significantly to building a circular economy by reducing the environmental impact of waste and fostering sustainable consumption patterns.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

