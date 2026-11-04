BIT Group and Techtanium Sign MOU to Advance Tokenized Assets and Institutional Digital Finance

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 4: BIT Group, a digital asset financial infrastructure group, and Techtanium, a Singapore-based global fintech company, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore new opportunities for banks and financial institutions in tokenized finance. The MOU was signed by Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock, on behalf of BIT Group, and Dai Ke, CEO of Techtanium.

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By combining BIT Group's tokenization, institutional custody and liquidity infrastructure with Techtanium's digital finance platform and banking capabilities, the partnership aims to help banks access new asset classes, develop innovative financial products and explore new business models while building on their existing banking infrastructure.

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Bridging banking infrastructure and on-chain financial services

As financial institutions explore tokenized assets and digital finance, the requirements extend beyond issuing digital assets. Institutions must also consider how these assets are safeguarded, managed, traded, and financed throughout their lifecycle while operating within institutional-grade standards for compliance, risk management, governance, security, and operational oversight.

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The partnership brings together the complementary strengths of BIT Group and Techtanium:

Techtanium - Digital Finance Platform

Techtanium brings its Digital Finance OS (DFOS), a unified and modular platform designed to support banks' evolution from traditional banking to next-generation digital finance. Combining Unified Core, Super Gateway, tokenization and end-to-end business orchestration capabilities, DFOS enables banks to develop, distribute and operate financial products and services across traditional and tokenized finance.

Beyond connectivity, the platform supports the underlying banking processes, including accounts, payments, settlement and ongoing operations, while enabling access to emerging digital asset ecosystems. This helps financial institutions expand their product portfolios, develop new customer offerings and explore new business models built on their established banking capabilities.

BIT Group - On-Chain Financial Infrastructure

BIT Group brings an established digital asset financial infrastructure ecosystem spanning asset tokenization, institutional custody, trading, liquidity, financing, and asset management. These capabilities are underpinned by BIT Group's experience serving institutional clients, alongside its compliance, risk management, and operational frameworks. Within the BIT Group ecosystem, two specialized businesses contribute directly to the partnership:

- Matrixdock, BIT's real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform established in 2023, brings proven experience in asset tokenization, reserve management, and on-chain settlement. Matrixdock's institutional-grade offerings include tokenized gold (XAUm), tokenized silver (XAGm), and tokenized short-term U.S. Treasuries (STBT), supported by transparent and verifiable structures. Its precious metal products are further differentiated by established custody infrastructure in Asia and physical redemption capabilities. Availability is subject to applicable eligibility and jurisdictional restrictions.

- Cactus Custody, BIT Group's institutional digital asset custody business, provides institutional custody infrastructure, multi-party computation (MPC) and off-exchange settlement solutions. Relevant BIT Group entities hold a Hong Kong TCSP licence and membership in the VQF Self-Regulatory Organization in Switzerland.

Developing institutional solutions and market opportunities

The partnership aims to help banks expand their financial offerings, from accessing tokenized assets and institutional liquidity to exploring bank-issued products, such as tokenized deposits. These opportunities could enable new services and business models while building on existing banking infrastructure, without necessarily replacing core systems, and maintaining banking-grade controls for compliance, risk management, security and operational controls.

Under the MOU, BIT Group and Techtanium intend to collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, solution development, and engagement with banks and financial institutions. Initial work will focus on identifying practical use cases and evaluating integration approaches. Specific initiatives and commercial arrangements will be agreed as the collaboration progresses.

Leadership perspectives

Dai Ke, CEO of Techtanium, said: "Tokenized finance is not simply about introducing new asset classes; it is about integrating digital assets and services into the way banks operate and serve customers. With our unified digital finance platform, banks can build on their existing capabilities and connect more easily with tokenization and institutional custody ecosystems, without necessarily replacing their core systems. Together with BIT Group, we aim to help banks pursue these opportunities and develop new business models that could shape the future of financial services."

John Ge, Co-Founder and CEO of BIT Group, said: "Bringing traditional financial assets on-chain is just the beginning. For tokenized assets to operate at an institutional level, assets must also be securely held, actively managed, and supported by the infrastructure for trading, liquidity, and utility. BIT Group brings together these capabilities across the digital asset lifecycle. Through our partnership with Techtanium, we aim to connect this infrastructure with established banking systems and jointly develop new opportunities for financial institutions."

About BIT Group

Founded in 2019, BIT (formerly Matrixport) is an integrity-driven global digital asset financial services group. Headquartered in Singapore with offices across seven countries and regions worldwide, the Group bridges traditional finance and digital asset markets through robust governance, advanced technological capabilities, and compliant operations. BIT provides institutional and professional investors worldwide with a comprehensive suite of digital asset services, spanning trading, custody, asset management, liquidity, and financing solutions, while facilitating the onboarding and adoption of Real World Assets (RWAs). Its entities hold licenses, registrations and other regulatory statuses across Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Bhutan, subject to the scope of each applicable permission—including a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license in Singapore and FINMA authorisation as a manager of collective assets in Switzerland.

Website: https://www.bit.com/

About Techtanium

Techtanium is a Singapore-headquartered global fintech company advancing next-generation digital finance. Building on its holding group's more than 40 years of banking technology expertise, Techtanium delivers its Digital Finance OS (DFOS), including Unified Core and Super Gateway, alongside solutions spanning core banking, lending, payments and other digital banking services. Its unified and modular approach helps financial institutions modernize existing operations, connect with emerging digital asset ecosystems and pursue new financial products and business models. Techtanium is also developing AI-powered financial services and agentic commerce, including agent-to-agent interaction, orchestration and transaction capabilities, to support new forms of AI-driven commerce. Techtanium has offices in Singapore, Dubai, Oman, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Shenzhen.

Website: https://www.techtanium.com

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