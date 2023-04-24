Bitcoin could hit $1,00,000 by 2024-end, says Standard Chartered

London, April 24
Top cryptocurrency bitcoin could reach $1,00,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered said on Monday, saying that the so-called "crypto winter" is over.
Bitcoin could gain from factors including recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilisation of risk assets as the US Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle and improved profitability of crypto mining, Standard Chartered's head of digital assets research Geoff Kendrick said in a note.
"While sources of uncertainty remain, we think the pathway to the USD 100,000 level is becoming clearer," Kendrick wrote.
Bitcoin has rallied so far this year, rising above $30,000 in April for the first time in ten months. It gains represent a partial recovery after trillions of dollars were wiped from the crypto sector in 2022, as central banks hiked interest rates and a string of crypto firms imploded.
Predictions of sky-high valuations have been commonplace during bitcoin's past rallies. A Citi analyst said in November 2020 that bitcoin could climb as high as $3,18,000 by the end of 2022. It closed last year down about 65% at $16,500.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan
Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have urged the top court t...
Indian Olympic Association to run day-to-day affairs of wrestling body till new body elections are held
The WFI has already announced that they will hold elections ...
YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila detained after she 'assaults' cops in Hyderabad
TV channels show Sharmila purportedly pushing a policeman an...